Riders get back in win column with victory over Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders remained dominant on defence as they held Winnipeg to only field goals for points on Friday night in their 19-9 victory.
“We preach ‘bounce back or bounce backwards.’ We had a rough one last week [against BC] and I’m happy with the way we responded,” head coach Corey Mace said.
Quarterback Zach Collaros and the Bombers offence failed to find the back of the end zone at all in the highly physical matchup.
Late in the fourth quarter as Winnipeg was leading a strong drive to try and take the lead with less than six minutes to go, it was linebacker Jameer Thurman who came to the rescue.
Thurman knocked the ball loose form Winnipeg receiver Nic Demski which led to a Rider fumble recovery.
“As a defence, we talked about the turnovers and how that was going to be big for us to takeover the game and win,” Thurman said following the game.
A good portion of limiting Collaros to zero touchdown drives came from the defence’s ability to limit the Bombers on the ground as they held the team to just 65 rushing yards on the night.
“We talked about it all week. Nobody’s running the ball on us all year. They knew the challenges they were going to face and they ran into a wall,” Thurman said.
However, there was not a lot of offensive action on the Riders’ side of the ball either as the score was tied 6-6 heading into the half.
The lone touchdown of the night came in the third quarter on a 15 yard pass to fullback, Clint Ratkovich, to mark the first of his CFL career.
“It was a great play call drawn up by coach Mueller. Shea was able to hit me. It’s a blessing [to score my first touchdown], have to give it to the man upstairs. A great play call and all the guys around me helped me get open so I appreciate it,” Ratkovich said.
“In practice he comes open a lot. There was a look last week against BC, I ended up hitting [Kian] Schaffer-Baker but he was also open so yeah he was wide open [tonight], I couldn’t miss him,” said quarterback, Shea Patterson on the throw.
Another bright star on offence tonight was wide receiver, Ajou Ajou who took the place of Kian Schaffer-Baker who was sidelined with an upper body injury and did not return for the second half.
Ajou finished the game with four receptions for 110 yards including a massive 46 yard catch.
“He said it best tonight in his speech when he got the game ball. ‘Love shows different on film. I hope you guys know that I love you.’ That is exactly [whay] we’re looking for in Saskatchewan Roughrider football players. So pleased with him,” Mace said.
“You have to know that when you step on the field it’s all confidence. I don’t want to come off arrogant or anything like that but I’m a good football player too so you better bring your ‘A game’ because I’m going to bring mine and I say that humbly,” Ajou said.
In regards to Schaffer-Baker’s injury, Mace said he was in good spirits and does not believe it will be long-term.
“What I do know is when I spoke with him at half-time, we were talking about the potential of getting him out there for the second half but then decided against it. It leads me to believe that it’s not long-term,” Mace said.
The Riders were able to seal the deal late in the game with a 32-yard field goal from Lauther for the 19-9 victory but the game did end in true rivalry fashion.
The Riders held the final possession and on the last play of the game, Patterson threw a deep ball out of bounds but a late hit from Adam Bighill lead to tensions flaring at the final whistle.
“That’s just him making a play, that’s on me too, I can’t hold onto it that long. It’s really kill six [seconds] and throw it out of bounds. Willie [Jefferson] was coming off the edge, made him miss, and maybe got a little too cocky and a veteran linebacker came and sent me a message so respect to him,” Patterson said.
Patterson is now 2-1 in his CFL starts. He finished Friday’s matchup going 17/25 for 261 yards and one touchdown.
“Just executing the game plan, putting in the extra work and we got a heck of an offensive coordinator. I love working with him. I feel like we’re just getting better as an offence,” Patterson shared when asked about his comfortability level growing as the starting quarterback.
The Riders will have a short turnaround this week as they head to Montreal to take on the 5-1 Alouettes on Thursday night.
investigation Prominent Vancouver lawyer accused of moving criminal cash dies before hearing
Vancouver lawyer Michael Bolton likely defended thousands of people over 50 years of practice. But in the end, he would not get a chance to defend himself.
Quebec woman's death warns of dangers of cosmetic surgery abroad
Brian McConnell's daughter, Florence McConnell, died after a liposuction surgery complication in Morocco. Now, he warns others against undergoing cosmetic surgeries abroad.
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
Steam cleaners, kids' helmets, multivitamins: Here are the recalls of the week
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including steam cleaners, hedgehog pet food, kids' bike helmets and multivitamins.
Here are the signs you're ready to downsize your home
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians are looking to find ways to save money, such as downsizing their home. But one Ottawa broker says there are several signs to consider before making the big decision.
Israeli military says it has struck several Houthi targets in Yemen in response to attacks
The Israeli army says it has struck several Houthi targets in western Yemen on Saturday following a fatal drone attack by the rebel group in Tel Aviv the previous day.
'Didn't bother nobody:' U.S. postal worker killed while delivering mail
A mail carrier was fatally shot while walking a route in Chicago, authorities said. Investigators at the U.S. Postal Service are offering up to US$250,000 for tips that solve the case.
BREAKING LCBO confirms strike over, stores to reopen Tuesday
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and the union representing 10,000 of its workers reached a tentative agreement Saturday, clearing the way for stores to open Tuesday.
Polar bear 'Baffin' dies at Calgary Zoo after not resurfacing from pool
A polar bear died in its enclosure at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo on Friday.
