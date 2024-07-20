Riders get back in win column with victory over Bombers

The Saskatchewan Roughriders remained dominant on defence as they held Winnipeg to only field goals for points on Friday night in their 19-9 victory.

“We preach ‘bounce back or bounce backwards.’ We had a rough one last week [against BC] and I’m happy with the way we responded,” head coach Corey Mace said.

Quarterback Zach Collaros and the Bombers offence failed to find the back of the end zone at all in the highly physical matchup.

Late in the fourth quarter as Winnipeg was leading a strong drive to try and take the lead with less than six minutes to go, it was linebacker Jameer Thurman who came to the rescue.

Thurman knocked the ball loose form Winnipeg receiver Nic Demski which led to a Rider fumble recovery.

“As a defence, we talked about the turnovers and how that was going to be big for us to takeover the game and win,” Thurman said following the game.

A good portion of limiting Collaros to zero touchdown drives came from the defence’s ability to limit the Bombers on the ground as they held the team to just 65 rushing yards on the night.

“We talked about it all week. Nobody’s running the ball on us all year. They knew the challenges they were going to face and they ran into a wall,” Thurman said.

However, there was not a lot of offensive action on the Riders’ side of the ball either as the score was tied 6-6 heading into the half.

The lone touchdown of the night came in the third quarter on a 15 yard pass to fullback, Clint Ratkovich, to mark the first of his CFL career.

“It was a great play call drawn up by coach Mueller. Shea was able to hit me. It’s a blessing [to score my first touchdown], have to give it to the man upstairs. A great play call and all the guys around me helped me get open so I appreciate it,” Ratkovich said.

“In practice he comes open a lot. There was a look last week against BC, I ended up hitting [Kian] Schaffer-Baker but he was also open so yeah he was wide open [tonight], I couldn’t miss him,” said quarterback, Shea Patterson on the throw.

Another bright star on offence tonight was wide receiver, Ajou Ajou who took the place of Kian Schaffer-Baker who was sidelined with an upper body injury and did not return for the second half.

Ajou finished the game with four receptions for 110 yards including a massive 46 yard catch.

“He said it best tonight in his speech when he got the game ball. ‘Love shows different on film. I hope you guys know that I love you.’ That is exactly [whay] we’re looking for in Saskatchewan Roughrider football players. So pleased with him,” Mace said.

“You have to know that when you step on the field it’s all confidence. I don’t want to come off arrogant or anything like that but I’m a good football player too so you better bring your ‘A game’ because I’m going to bring mine and I say that humbly,” Ajou said.

In regards to Schaffer-Baker’s injury, Mace said he was in good spirits and does not believe it will be long-term.

“What I do know is when I spoke with him at half-time, we were talking about the potential of getting him out there for the second half but then decided against it. It leads me to believe that it’s not long-term,” Mace said.

The Riders were able to seal the deal late in the game with a 32-yard field goal from Lauther for the 19-9 victory but the game did end in true rivalry fashion.

The Riders held the final possession and on the last play of the game, Patterson threw a deep ball out of bounds but a late hit from Adam Bighill lead to tensions flaring at the final whistle.

“That’s just him making a play, that’s on me too, I can’t hold onto it that long. It’s really kill six [seconds] and throw it out of bounds. Willie [Jefferson] was coming off the edge, made him miss, and maybe got a little too cocky and a veteran linebacker came and sent me a message so respect to him,” Patterson said.

Patterson is now 2-1 in his CFL starts. He finished Friday’s matchup going 17/25 for 261 yards and one touchdown.

“Just executing the game plan, putting in the extra work and we got a heck of an offensive coordinator. I love working with him. I feel like we’re just getting better as an offence,” Patterson shared when asked about his comfortability level growing as the starting quarterback.

The Riders will have a short turnaround this week as they head to Montreal to take on the 5-1 Alouettes on Thursday night.