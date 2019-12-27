REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed centre Dan Clark to a two-year contract extension.

Clark was named a CFL All-Star for the first time in his eight-season CFL career in 2019. He was also named the Riders’ Most Outstanding Lineman.

Clark was a part of a Riders offensive line that allowed just 37 sacks in 2019 and lead the league with 26 rushing touchdowns.

He made his Riders debut in 2012, and has played 112 career games with the team, along with six playoff games and the 2013 Grey Cup.

The Regina product will remain with the club through the 2021 season.