Riders look to piece offensive line together following release of Rodgers

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will have a new face at right tackle this week after the release of Na’Ty Rodgers on Monday.

“Two things: he wasn’t playing well enough and he was taking too many penalties and that’s something we’ve been adamant about from the get-go,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson on the decision to release Rodgers.

Na’Ty took two holding penalties and one objectionable conduct penalty against the Elks last week. However, he had started nine games with the team at right tackle, which means the spot is now up for grabs.

Dickenson said the spot will be given to Jamal Campbell or Andrew Lauderdale when initially asked on Tuesday.

Left tackle Terran Vaughn has yet to practice this week due to a lower hamstring injury but coach Dickenson is not counting him out yet.

“We feel like our offensive line could still play even if they don’t practice,” he said.

“It’s Campbell and Lauderdale or Campbell, Lauderdale, and Vaughn, depending on how Vaughn does. He’s still not out of the mix.”

Lauderdale has filled in at Vaughn’s position twice this season already.

“We practice together all the time so I’ve definitely learned from him. He’s definitely a good mentor to be behind. I feel comfortable going in this week,” said Lauderdale.

If Campbell were to get the start this week against B.C., it would be his first since signing with the Riders.

“I’m just looking at it as an opportunity. Every guy here we’re all prepared to step in when our name is called and pretty much that’s all that matters is performance and how you do when your name is called,” said Campbell.

However, the offensive line has been struggling all season with penalties and have allowed 32 sacks, which is a league worst.

“I don’t think any guy is looking at it and saying, ‘Wow, look at that, what happened?’ We already have that in our head and we do things on our own to keep each other accountable on stuff like that,” said Campbell.

On the defensive side of the ball, Dickenson said, “all signs point to (Pete) Robertson and (A.C.) Leonard being back in the lineup.”

However, Dickenson confirmed wide receiver Kyran Moore will need at least another week. Fans got their hopes up when he attended practice on Tuesday and was thought to be a potential starter this week.