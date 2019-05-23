The Saskatchewan Roughriders and the rest of the Canadian Football League unveiled new jerseys on Thursday, but most teams are sticking to their guns, including the green and white.

The Riders new digs stay consistent with the uniforms the team has worn for the last several seasons.

The reveal comes ahead of the CFL pre-season, which opens with the BC Lions taking on the Edmonton Eskimoes on May 26.

Pre-season action for the Riders starts with an away contest in Calgary on May 31.