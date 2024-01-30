Riders re-sign DL Anthony Lanier II

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are bringing back one of their pass rushers, Anthony Lanier II.

The team announced Tuesday that they had re-signed the 30-year-old to a one year contract extension.

Lanier played both defensive tackle and defensive end in 14 games last season, recording 19 tackles, five sacks, two tackles for a loss, a pass knockdown and one fumble recovery.

“Lanier spent five seasons in the NFL, initially signing with the Washington Commanders in 2016. He went onto play 15 career games with Washington, making ten tackles, five sacks, five tackles for a loss, six passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries,” the Riders said in a news release.

Lanier also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.