REGINA
Regina

    • Riders re-sign DL Anthony Lanier II

    Share

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are bringing back one of their pass rushers, Anthony Lanier II.

    The team announced Tuesday that they had re-signed the 30-year-old to a one year contract extension.

    Lanier played both defensive tackle and defensive end in 14 games last season, recording 19 tackles, five sacks, two tackles for a loss, a pass knockdown and one fumble recovery.

    “Lanier spent five seasons in the NFL, initially signing with the Washington Commanders in 2016. He went onto play 15 career games with Washington, making ten tackles, five sacks, five tackles for a loss, six passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries,” the Riders said in a news release.

    Lanier also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian hockey assault allegations could re-traumatize survivors: advocates

    Allegations against a handful of hockey players are drawing renewed attention to consent culture in Canadian sports. Meanwhile, sexual assault survivors’ advocates are calling for public sensitivity as the case moves through the courts – a process that can be deeply traumatizing for victims of sexual assault across the country.

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News