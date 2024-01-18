Riders re-sign running back Frankie Hickson

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed popular running back Frankie Hickson to a one year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

In 2022 Hickson was voted the Riders’ most outstanding rookie, after he suited up for 13 games and made 85 carries for 533 yards, a 6.3 yards per carry average and one rushing touchdown. He also made 17 receptions for 109 yards and seven kickoff returns for 168 yards and a 24 yard average.

Last season the Virginia product earned 157 yards on 35 carries, including a 77-yard effort against the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 16.

Hickson also had four receptions for 39 yards and five kickoff returns for 93 yards in 2023.