Riders' Robertson, Lanier among CFL's top performers in Week 4

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive linemen Pete Robertson and Anthony Lanier were named two of the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) top performers in Week 4.

“Playing with the guy once again, you know we played together in 2017-18 and for me and him to be at the top it is definitely a good feeling for us both,” Robertson said upon hearing the news.

“It is great to see the recognition of guys playing well and those guys have played outstanding from Week 1 until now,” quarterback, Cody Fajardo said. “Having an incredible defence like that who creates so many opportunities for you and takeaways, it is truly a blessing.”

Lanier had a career high three sacks that led to a loss of 18 yards total last game. While Robertson had two tackles, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and two sacks. He now leads the league in sacks with seven, which is already higher than his 2021 season total of six.

“It is just by working hard and staying consistent. My biggest thing I wanted to do this year was be consistent and that’s how you be successful,” Robertson said.

“When his number is called, he makes the plays. I tell the guys you have to win your one-on-one battles and to this point he’s been making his one-on-one plays,” defensive coordinator Jason Shivers said.

The entire team leads the league in sacks currently with 20, in second is Montreal with 13. However, the Riders do have a game in hand over four of the league’s teams.

Robertson is now on the hunt to chase the league’s sack title in 2022, something the Riders are familiar with. Defensive lineman A.C. Leonard earned it last season and Charleston Hughes in both 2018 and 2019.

“They bring in great talent and when the talent comes to me and the other coaches we just work with them. [Defensive line] coach [Ben] Olson does a great job and at the end of the day they are playing for each other and they really gel together,” Shivers said.