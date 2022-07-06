Riders' Robertson, Lanier among CFL's top performers in Week 4

Riders' Robertson, Lanier among CFL's top performers in Week 4

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (91) forces Montreal Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris (7) to fumble the football during first half CFL football action in Regina, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (91) forces Montreal Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris (7) to fumble the football during first half CFL football action in Regina, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu.

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener