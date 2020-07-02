REGINA -- A statue of one of the Saskatchewan Roughriders most iconic players has been vandalized.

The Ron Lancaster statue, located outside Mosaic Stadium, was marked up recently, upsetting Rider fans on social media.

Lettering was scrawled on the football Lancaster is holding. The graffiti was noticed on Wednesday afternoon.

Lancaster was the starting quarterback for the Riders for 16 seasons, leading the team to its first Grey Cup championship in 1966.