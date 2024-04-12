REGINA
Regina

    • Riders sign 3 time 1,000 yard rusher Kennedy Brooks

    Philadelphia Eagles' Kennedy Brooks (34) in action during an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Philadelphia Eagles' Kennedy Brooks (34) in action during an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed three time 1,000 yard rusher and running back Kennedy Brooks to a contract, the team announced Friday.

    Brooks rushed for more than 1,000 yards in all three seasons he played at the University of Oklahoma (2018, 2019 and 2021) becoming just the fourth member of that team to do so, the Riders said.

    As a senior, Brooks rushed for 1,253 yards, including a 200 yard game and four 100 yard games.

    The five foot eleven, 213 pound Texas product signed with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL draft and spent most of the 2022 season on the Eagles’ practice roster before attending camp with the team in 2023.

    The Riders open main camp on May 12 in Saskatoon.

