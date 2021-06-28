REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed former NFL first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch on Monday. Prior to signing in the Canadian Football League, the 6 foot 4, 244 pound pivot spent five seasons in the NFL. Lynch was drafted by the Denver Broncos, completing 79 passes for 792 yards and four touchdowns over two seasons. After he was cut by Denver, Lynch spent time with the Seattle Seahawks then Pittsburgh Steelers, but did not see game action.

Lynch was a prolific passer at the University of Memphis, passing for over 8800 yards and 59 touchdowns, with a 137.0 passer efficiency rating prior to being taken 26th overall in the 2016 NFL draft.

The Riders backfield now includes Lynch, starter Cody Fajardo, Luke Falk, Mason Fine, Tom Flacco and Isaac Harker.

The Riders open their season on Aug. 6 when they host the B.C. Lions