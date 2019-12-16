REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed running back Atlee Simon.

Simon returns to the Riders after initially signing in October 2019.

Born in Saskatoon, Simon spent five years with the Regina Rams from 2014 to 2018 and is the school's all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and touchdowns scored.

He was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 CFL Draft by the Calgary Stampeders.

The Riders also added national defensive back Shamar Busby.