Riders sign Super Bowl champion, DB Brooks Jr.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back and Super Bowl champion Antoine Brooks Jr., the team announced on Thursday.

Brooks Jr. played eight games as a member of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams in 2021, becoming a Super Bowl champion when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, the Riders said in a release.

The Maryland product was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing four regular season games with them.

Brooks Jr. also played four seasons at the University of Maryland.

“He started 35 of his 40 games played as a Terrapin, earning 237 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, four sacks, four interceptions, nine pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery,” the Riders said.

He also was a three-time All-Big 10 selection.

The Riders open their 2024 main training camp in Saskatoon on May 12.