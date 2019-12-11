REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed two Canadians, including Regina-product Mitchell Picton.

Wide receiver Picton and defensive lineman Mathieu Breton will both return to the team next season.

Picton is back after making his CFL debut last season where he saw playing time in two games. He played five seasons with the University of Regina Rams where he made 24 touchdowns.

Picton was named a U Sport First Team All-Canadian and a Canada West All-Star in 2016.

Breton returns after attending the 2019 training camp and spending most of the 2018 season on the Riders practice roster. Prior to the CFL he spent four seasons at Bishop’s University where he played in 27 regular-season games.