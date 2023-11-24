Riders' Trevor Harris wants 'alpha male' for new coach, says recovery going well

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris says he’s had conversations but will not get a say in who the team hires as its next head coach.

Harris, 37, said at the end of the day the next head coach of the green and white is someone that needs to have strong leadership qualities.

“Really you just want to make sure that you’re getting a leader of men and an alpha male, one that is unaffected by outside noise,” Harris said during an interview with CTV Morning Live Saskatchewan.

Harris said it's well known the pressure that can come with being the Riders quarterback and head coach.

“The lights can get bright and you want to make sure that you’re hiring a coach that is seasoned and that is not going to be affected by that and understands this is a big job and the most important job in the CFL.”

Harris meanwhile, sustained a tibia plateau fracture in his leg in July which sidelined him for the remainder of the Riders’ season but says he’s feeling ready to go.

“I think I could’ve played in the West Final and Grey Cup had we got there, albeit I probably would have been 70 or 75 per cent,” Harris said.

According to Harris, there is still a couple of milestones he still needs to reach to be 100 per cent.

“I have a team of doctors in Florida that I am working with and a couple of doctors here that I am working with and I am going to some physical therapy sessions, I am doing two sessions a day six days per week,” Harris said.

Harris said he wants to make this year his best offseason yet and find a new way to grow and get better.

“There’s a lot of things I am doing with the heart machine with the doctors that I am working with in terms of my muscular strength, my conditioning, my explosive power.”

Harris said he’s confident he will be able to put the best version of himself on the field for the 2024 season.