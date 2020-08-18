REGINA -- CFL players are looking for answers after the league announced the cancellation of the 2020 season on Monday.

Players like Shaq Evans, a Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver, are trying to figure out how they will make ends meet, given they have received no financial support from the league nor their teams.

“It’s definitely frustrating because you feel like they don’t value you as a big part of that operation,” said Riders receiver Shaq Evans, who hasn’t been paid since February.

“Everyone in our organization has made sacrifices that probably the players aren’t aware of and our staff continues to work on a daily basis and unfortunately we still have a football team to run,” Jeremy O’Day, the Roughriders General Manager, said.

The Riders football operations staff is still intact as of Tuesday.

“Currently we haven’t had to [lose anybody]. No one’s lost employment in our department as of yet,” O'Day said.

The GM admitted it’s hard to support players when the club has zero revenue, but the organization is trying to explore creative opportunities.

“As a club we’ll try to do as many appearances that we can do and get our guys in the community as much as possible,” said O’Day, who also admitted that will only benefit a small number of players.

A large portion of the Riders live in the United States during the off-season. Evans is one of them. The Riders' 2019 leading receiver says the CFL hasn’t offered any advice and he’s considering becoming an Uber Eats driver.

“I know that you can file for unemployment in your country, but I can’t apply for it here because I haven’t worked in California for the last two, three years. So I don’t even qualify,” Evans said.

Like many CFL players, Evans is under a one-year contract with the Riders, which would make him a free agent in February.

“Not completely sure, and clearly no one’s sure so we’ll see what happens in the coming months,” said Evans of his status with the Riders.

“Obviously we need to know when we start planning for the next season,” said O’Day. “What happens with their contract status moving forward, so those are the discussions happening now with the league and the players association.”

Every season, players leave the CFL for NFL opportunities, or retire and decide to move on. O’Day hopes COVID-19 doesn’t escalate the emigration of players out of the league.

“I hope that we don’t lose a lot of the guys through this process but again it happens every off-season,” he said.

“I believe the league will do everything it can to survive and, like I said, I love Saskatchewan and I hope that my last game there wasn’t the field goal post,” said Evans.