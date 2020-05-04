RM of Edenwold reduces mill rate by 15% for all properties
Published Monday, May 4, 2020 3:11PM CST
The Viterra elevator in the R.M. of Edenwold. (Cally Stephanow/CTV Regina)
REGINA -- Council for the RM of Edenwold approved a 15 per cent mill rate reduction for all residential, industrial, commercial and agricultural properties.
Reeve Mitchel Huber said the move was made to do something “meaningful and far-reaching” to aid residents during the current economic climate.
Last month, council announced there would be no late fees on utilities for the rest of the year.