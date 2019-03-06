An Indigenous rock band is giving back and sharing their musical talents with youth in 10 First Nation schools.

For the last five years, Adam Jack, from the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, has served as the front man for the rock band, The Reckless Famous. They have performed for thousands across North America.

“The whole point of this is to inspire and influence people so later on down the road we might have the next Stevie Ray Vaughan, the next Jimi Hendrix or the next Led Zeppelin band,” Jack said.

Since he was in high school, Jack has always shared his passion for music with others. He recalls being excited and organizing variety talent concerts in Saskatoon.

“I would be the stage guy, the sound guy and the host. So I would be running all over, down the aisle and grab the microphone as the curtains open,” Jack said.

Through the band’s company, Reckless Entertainment, the group created the Tribal Showcase, DREAMer Project. During the months of February and March, the band will spend a day at each school and teach the students about music and how to create a song.

“Ten Songs. Ten communities. We are going to take people through the whole process. From early morning, we’re writing this song, all the way to later in the evening and recording it. They have definitely written all the lyrics and the song chords and we put the structure together with them,” said Jack.

The workshops also include lyric writing, stage showmanship, mentoring, branding and the importance of eating healthy. The youth will also get their chance on the stage to showcase their skills.

Jade Bird is a student at George Gordon Education Centre (GGEC) and has been playing the keyboard for the last three years. Her and her friends had the opportunity to see the Reckless Famous and are now excited to create their own song.

“I know the Adele song Someone Like You and Changes by XXXTentacion and I just play random beats. I am also learning to play A Whole New World from Aladdin,” added Bird.

“I’m kind of nervous and excited but we’re going to have an amazing day,” said student Jenieveve Pratt.

The project is funded by a Jordan’s Principle Grant through Health Canada and is made possible with the support of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and MBC Radio.

Bryan Mcnabb has been the principal of GGEC for 28 years. He says the project also builds self-confidence in the students.

“Music is a good hook to engage students. Many of our students are gifted naturally and have that natural talent and some of them play instruments and some of them are interested to play instruments,” said Mcnabb.

The sales from the 10 songs created will go back to the youth to purchase their very own instruments, creating the next generation of performers.