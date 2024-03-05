Roof 'leak' at Brandt Centre disrupts play at 2024 Montana's Brier

A consistent drip from the roof of the Brandt Centre led to a stoppage of the play at the 2024 Montana’s Brier in Regina.

The issue was first revealed in a statement to CTV News from Curling Canada. The organization explained that a “problem on Sheet B had been sourced to a leak in the roof” above the playing surface.

Curling Canada said that staff from the Brandt Centre were dealing with the issue at around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) later issued a news release.

“At approximately 11 a.m. a drip was observed on to one of the Brier playing surfaces, resulting in a stoppage in play to investigate,” it read.

REAL went on to explain that the interior building temperature – combined with cold weather outside was causing condensation on a “protruding apparatus” connected to one of the roof’s antennas.

“The condensation thawed, and developed a small drip on to the ice surface below. The issue was rectified by adjusting the pipe position, and redirecting the accumulation of water to a collection point,” the release read.

Play resumed around 18 minutes later, according to REAL.

“REAL is in close and constant communication with the Brier ice making team to ensure the building temperatures and configurations provide optimum playing conditions.”

The 2024 Montana’s Brier runs from March 4 to March 10.