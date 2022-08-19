Roughriders fan sends nachos to CFL in response to Duke Williams' fine

A Saskatchewan Roughriders fan chose a unique and cheesy way to protest a recent fine handed down by the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Twitter user Matthew McGillivray said he tried to send some nachos to the CFL head office in Toronto, in reference to a recent touchdown celebration by wide receiver Duke Williams.

A message on the take out bag reads, “I hope you enjoy these nachos as much as we enjoyed Duke’s celebration. Signed, Rider Nation.”

Unfortunately the @CFL head office was either closed today or @RandyAmbrosie and the rest of the staff are still working remotely. But I tried to send them some nachos and my skip delivery driver was nice enough to send me this picture! #RiderNation #CFL pic.twitter.com/cTE6UtpbBW — Matthew McGillivray (@MattMcGillvs) August 19, 2022

After scoring a touchdown near the end of the fourth quarter in a matchup against the Edmonton Elks, Williams leapt into a section full of Riders fans behind the end zone, sat down and helped himself to some nachos.

Cody Fajardo to Duke Williams for a TD near the end of the 4th! #CFL pic.twitter.com/tVevF1UYaQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 14, 2022

Williams was fined for violating the CFL’s security protocol during the game, the league announced Thursday.

“I wanted to make a point that fan interaction is important as fining players for celebrating with the reduced fans that are attending this year does not prompt this league,” Matthew McGillivray told CTV News.

“So wanted to show the league we stand behind these type of celebrations and they are in fact good for the league.”

An online fundraiser was also started to help Williams pay the fine. The campaign has raised over $1,000 as of Friday afternoon.