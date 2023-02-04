Roughriders sign defensive lineman Pete Robertson for 2023 season
Defensive lineman Pete Robertson will stay with the green and white this upcoming season, the Riders announced Saturday.
Robertson, originally from Longview, Texas, played 14 games last season and finished fourth in the CFL with nine sacks despite missing four games due to injury.
The lineman also recorded 21 defensive tackles, one interception and one pass knockdown, one tackle for a loss and a league best five forced fumbles in 2022.
Robertson was originally signed by the Riders in February of 2021 and played his first CFL game on Aug. 6 of that year.
He would go on to play 11 games, recording 10 defensive tackles, two special team tackles and five sacks.
Another six defensive tackles, three special teams’ tackles and one quarterback sack were added in the post-season.
Prior to joining the Roughriders, Robertson spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Commanders.
He played six regular season games and earned four tackles during his time in the NFL.
