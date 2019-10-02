

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A Saskatchewan Roughrider and two Hamilton Tiger-Cats are the CFL's top performers for September.

Ticats receiver Bralon Addison and quarterback Dane Evans and Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes have earned the monthly honours following weekly voting.

Hughes had 11 tackles and five sacks in September.

Addison had 27 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns as the Ticats went 3-1 in September.

Evans has led the Ticats to two straight road wins and has Hamilton on the verge of clinching an East title following a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct, 2, 2019.