RTDNA winners announced, Indigenous Circle host honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

The regional winners were announced on Thursday for the Radio, Television, Digital News Association of Canada awards, also known as the RTDNA’s.

CTV Regina’s assignment editor, Nelson Bird, was recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bird started with CTV Saskatchewan in 1998 as a video journalist, producer, and anchor. He is also the long-time host of Indigenous Circle.

He has won numerous awards for his work over the years, but this honour is a tribute to his long-standing commitment to storytelling and mentorship.

Another big winner was CTV Regina reporter, Allison Bamford, who was recognized for her story ‘Mariachi on the Prairies.’

The team behind the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and late news were also recognized for their coverage of the arrest of the suspect related to the stabbings at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.