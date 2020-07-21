REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 970.

In a release, the province said there are two new cases in the far north, two in the central, one in Saskatoon and three in the south.

There are currently 142 active cases. Eleven more people have recovered from the virus for a total of 813.

Twelve people are currently in hospital. Nine are in inpatient care, including seven in Saskatoon, one in the south and one in the other. Another three people are in intensive care; two in Saskatoon and another in the south.

Regionally, 342 cases are in the far north, 212 are from the Saskatoon area, 124 are from the north, 123 are from the south, 87 are from the Regina area and 82 are from the central region.

There have been 333 cases in the 20 to 39 age range, 304 are in the 40 to 59 age range, 168 are in the 60 to 79 age range and 32 are in the 80-plus age range; while another 133 cases area in people aged 19-years or younger.

Women make up 51 per cent of cases, while men account for the other 49 per cent.

There have been 15 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Premier Scott Moe will speak live at 2:30 p.m. on the latest COVID-19 case numbers. This event will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

RISK OF TRANSMISSION CONTINUES

The province says the risk of transmitting the virus continues following a warning that came last week.

“Since mid-June, there has been an increase in cases in the southwest and west-central parts of Saskatchewan, both on colonies and in the broader community,” the province said in a news release. “Public health investigation is ongoing to determine transmission chains and to identify contacts. While most of the recent new cases have been in southwest and west-central Saskatchewan, the risk of COVID-19 transmission continues to exist in every part of the province.”