Sask.and federal governments combine for 46 cents of tax per litre of gas, report says

Saskatchewan drivers are currently paying 46 cents of tax per litre of gasoline, according to a report from the Canadian Tax Payers Federation (CTF).

That number includes the federal carbon tax which currently adds 14 cents per litre in Saskatchewan and the province’s provincial gas tax which tacks on another 15 cents per litre.

A federal sales tax of seven cents per litre and federal excise tax of 10 cents make up the remainder of that 46 cents, according to the CTF.

The CTF said those numbers were based on a pump price of $1.55 per litre for regular unleaded fuel.

Thursday morning at a service station in east Regina, the CTF called on Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to eliminate the province’s gas tax.

Canadian Taxpayers Federation demonstrates how much of the cost of a litre of gas is government taxes. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Gage Haubrich the CTF’s prairie director said people in Saskatchewan have taken notice that other provinces like Alberta have dropped their provincial gas tax to help out residents at a time when inflation has been constantly increasing the cost of living.

“Well everybody in Saskatchewan, you know, they take that family road trip to Calgary and they see that [Alberta] Premier Danielle Smith has cut the provincial gas tax there and they’re seeing lower gas prices because of it,” he said.

“Then they come home to Regina or Saskatoon and fill up here and they see these high gas taxes and wonder why that is,” Haubrich added.

The CTF says Ontario and Newfoundland have also cut their provincial gas taxes.

The CTF added they feel the money is best kept in the pockets of drivers.

-- With files from Gareth Dillistone.