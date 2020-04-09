REGINA -- The province says it is dedicating $1.5 million to university and college students impacted by COVID-19.

The announcement comes from the Ministry of Advanced Education, and will provide funding to "at-risk" students with "limited financial resources and supports."

“Our government is committed to helping students achieve their educational goals,” Advanced Education Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor said. “This is especially true during this unprecedented time, as some students are faced with limited supports. These resources will help quickly address some of their more pressing needs.”

The funds will support both domestic and international students via a one-time emergency bursary.

The bursary will be available until Sept. 30.

Requirements and application details can be accessed through post-secondary schools within the next 10 days.