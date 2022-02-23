Sask. babies will be screened for 4 more medical conditions

Newborn babies in Saskatchewan will be screened for four additional medical conditions, according to a news release from the province.

The conditions include:

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) - a rare neuromuscular disorder caused by a genetic defect that can lead to impaired mobility, swallowing and breathing, and may result in early death.

Hemoglobinopathies (including Sickle Cell disease) - inherited blood disorders that affect red blood cells and can cause infections, including life-threatening pneumococcal infections in infants with Sickle Cell disease.

A marker for hearing loss (Congenital Cytomegalovirus (cCMV)), which is relatively frequent and is the most common cause of acquired congenital hearing loss.

Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) - caused by genetic defects, characterized by the lack of a functioning immune system.

"We are delighted to be able to expand the conditions that will be covered with our Newborn Screening panel," Saskatchewan Health Authority clinical geneticist Nick Antonishyn said in the release.

"Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial for better outcomes for Saskatchewan newborns and this speaks directly to our continual goal to improve diagnostic testing to align with the delivery of safe and high-quality health care."

Implementation has already started and will be phased in, with full implementation for the four conditions later this year.

In addition, as part of the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance, Saskatchewan has reached an agreement for Zolgensma and Evrysdi, two new medications used to treat SMA. The province will be announcing coverage of these new treatments in the coming weeks, according to the release.

Spinraza is also currently available as an eligible benefit in Saskatchewan for patients with SMA who meet certain medical criteria.