REGINA -- A Saskatchewan boy’s dreams came true over the weekend, after he got to meet his favourite NFL team ahead of the NFC Championship Game.

Break it down, Boston!



Ahead of the NFC Championship, 13-year-old Boston Schaan from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada had his Wish granted of getting to meet the team today. ❤️@SFWish | @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/JiYKSFQIAB — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 18, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers tweeted a video of Regina’s 13-year-old Boston Schaan, breaking the team down at the end of practice.

The dream meeting for Schaan, living with cystic fibrosis, was made possible by the Make a Wish Foundation.

According to representatives from Make a Wish, Schaan got to meet some of his favourite 49ers players and took a tour of Levi Stadium on Saturday. He was also gifted a personalized, autographed jersey from the team, and will be taking in his first NFL game with his family when the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers for the NFC Championship on Sunday.