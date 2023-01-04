Sask. businesses providing piece of vacation for travellers affected by Sunwing cancellations

Some local businesses are hoping to bring a little piece of vacation to Saskatchewan for travellers who had flights cancelled by Sunwing last week.

Agave Authentic Mexican Grill is giving a 20 per cent discount to customers who had their travel plans disrupted by the cancellations.

“Our province is really cold and people are looking forward to holidays,” said owner Sergio Reyna. “When you see this unfortunate situation, we had to do something.”

Whether tacos or a margarita, Reyna hopes bringing a taste of Mexico to Sask. will make someone’s day a little brighter.

“We just want to create a smile,” he said. “Hopefully some families come and take advantage of that.”

The deal runs until Jan. 8.

Meanwhile, Imagine Events wedding planning is providing brides and grooms an alternative for any postponed or cancelled weddings.

“Pop-up weddings gives brides and grooms an intimate wedding experience right here in Regina,” said owner Angela Hodel.

A pop-up wedding brings multiple couples to the same place at various points in the day. They came up with the idea during the pandemic. With some plans up in the air, they hope those dreams can still come true.

“They get a private ceremony, a photoshoot and a private reception,” explained Hodel. “But because the couples share those vendors throughout the entire day, they are paying a fraction of the cost.”

Sunwing said flights to and from Saskatchewan are cancelled up to and including Feb. 3, 2023.