Sask. byelections for vacant Regina area seats to be held Aug. 10

Provincial byelections for three vacant seats in southeastern Saskatchewan will be held on Aug. 10th, the provincial government announced on Thursday.

Seats will be filled for Regina Coronation Park, Regina Walsh Acres and Lumsden-Morse.

Voting will run from August 3-10 with polls open from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Aug. 3,4,5,6 and 8.

On Aug. 10 polls will be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

"Voters in these three constituencies will have a chance to decide which candidate will ensure Saskatchewan's strong growth continues and that its growth that works for everyone," Premier Scott Moe said.

Regina Walsh Acres was left vacant after the passing of MLA Derek Meyers, Regina Coronation Park was left vacant with the resignation of Mark Docherty who decided to pursue other opportunities and Lumsden-Morse was left vacant after Lyle Stewart resigned due to health concerns.

The Sask Party nominees are Riaz Ahmad for Regina Coronation Park, Blaine Mcleod for Lumsden-Morse and Nevin Markwart for Regina Walsh Acres.

The NDP’s nominees are Noor Burki for Regina Coronation Park, Jared Clarke for Regina Walsh Acres and Kaitlyn Stadnyk for Lumsden-Morse, announced Thursday morning.

“We’re taking nothing for granted. We plan on continuing to earn the trust and support of Saskatchewan voters one door at a time,” NDP leader Carla Beck said in a release.

“Saskatchewan people deserve leaders that will work just as hard as them. We’re ready to hit the ground running on Day 1,” Beck added.

More to come…