Sask. cattle totals down more than 100K over past year: StatCan

The number of cattle in Saskatchewan has decreased by more than 100,000 over the past year, according to Statistics Canada estimates.

Cattle totals decreased by 4.2 per cent since July 2021, which represents a decline of approximately 109,000 from last year.

Saskatchewan saw drought conditions for a majority of the 2021 season, which continued in 2022 specifically in the southwest and south-central regions of the province, according to the Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association.

Bill Prybylski, who farms near Willowbrook, Sask., said last year’s drought was hard on the industry and put a severe strain on producers across the province.

“[The drought] is forcing a lot of farmers to seriously look at their livestock industry and whether or not it is going to be a part of their future,” Prybylski said.

Saskatchewan’s beef cow herd decreased by 5.6 per cent year-over-year, based on Statistics Canada data. The current Saskatchewan herd is 2,540,000 head which represents 20.7 per cent of the total Canadian herd.

“The herd last year was about 2,600,000,” said Grant McLellan, the CEO of Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association. “It is important to note there was a significant drought last and the drought has not ended.”

The dry conditions affected producers feed supply, according to the Cattlemen’s Association.

“We know there is feed available in other parts of the province, but it is a matter of getting it to the producers so they can ensure that their animals and herds are kept up,” said McLellan.

Meanwhile in the eastern parts of the province, weather conditions have steadily improved since last years drought.

“Lots of feed, lots of grass, lots of hay, lots of water, so we are sitting good right now,” said Prybylski.

A positive for cattle producers is demand for beef has jumped.

“Supply is down while the demand is up,” Natasha Wilke, a policy analyst with the Saskatchewan government, said. “That is increasing our prices for our calves this fall.”

International exports of Canadian cattle and calves from January - June 2022 were up 50.5 per cent.

Exports from western Canada were strong because of spurred sales of feeder and slaughter animals to the United States.

There is a strong export demand for Canadian beef, especially from Japan and the United States.

“We have raised some really high quality beef here in Canada,” said Wilkes. “That is why they want our high quality products.”

However, with inflation rising, it is also becoming more expensive to transport materials due to fuel prices.

“We have higher fertilizer prices, high fuel prices, and then you are buying animals as well,” Wilke said.

The Cattlemen’s Association is hoping weather conditions improve throughout the fall and winter season, especially in the southwest.