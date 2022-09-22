Sask. cattle totals down more than 100K over past year: StatCan

Cattle look out from a pen at the Thorlakson Feedyards near Airdrie, Alta., Thursday, May 28, 2020. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Cattle look out from a pen at the Thorlakson Feedyards near Airdrie, Alta., Thursday, May 28, 2020. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener