Sask. conservative politicians condemn Emergencies Act approval

Saskatchewan conservative politicians at both the federal and provincial level are condemning the House of Commons approval of the Emergencies Act.

One of those who is against the approval was Conservative MP Warren Steinley, who was back in his Regina office after Conservatives failed to block further usage of the Emergencies Act.

“It was a disappointing vote. We were hoping that we could get some good speeches and convince the NDP to vote with us,” Steinley said.

The federal government believes added powers were needed to disperse an Ottawa truck convoy. It could still be used to freeze bank accounts of those who donated to the cause. Authorities were able to access an alleged list of donors after hackers got into an online donation platform. It suggests there may have been 1,334 Saskatchewan donors to the self named Freedom Convoy, representing a total of nearly $203,000 USD. The largest single Saskatchewan donation may have been $15,000 from the Swift Current area. Melville lawyer Grant Schmidt, believes some would have a defence should government action be taken against donors.

“If someone donated a small sum or even a somewhat larger sum, if they weren’t aware that any laws were going to be broken, they should be on good legal ground,” said Schmidt.

The Conservative caucus has served notice that it will force another review of the Emergencies Act late next week.

“We’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep fighting because we think the emergency is over. They are no more blockades. There’s no people in downtown Ottawa. It’s time to get rid of this Emergencies Act because it is no longer needed,” said Steinley.

Saskatchewan Government officials are currently reviewing whether the province has legal grounds for a court challenge against use of the Emergencies Act. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Government of Alberta have already announced intentions to go that route. Saskatchewan’s decision is expected to be announced in the near future.