Sask. conservative politicians condemn Emergencies Act approval
Saskatchewan conservative politicians at both the federal and provincial level are condemning the House of Commons approval of the Emergencies Act.
One of those who is against the approval was Conservative MP Warren Steinley, who was back in his Regina office after Conservatives failed to block further usage of the Emergencies Act.
“It was a disappointing vote. We were hoping that we could get some good speeches and convince the NDP to vote with us,” Steinley said.
The federal government believes added powers were needed to disperse an Ottawa truck convoy. It could still be used to freeze bank accounts of those who donated to the cause. Authorities were able to access an alleged list of donors after hackers got into an online donation platform. It suggests there may have been 1,334 Saskatchewan donors to the self named Freedom Convoy, representing a total of nearly $203,000 USD. The largest single Saskatchewan donation may have been $15,000 from the Swift Current area. Melville lawyer Grant Schmidt, believes some would have a defence should government action be taken against donors.
“If someone donated a small sum or even a somewhat larger sum, if they weren’t aware that any laws were going to be broken, they should be on good legal ground,” said Schmidt.
The Conservative caucus has served notice that it will force another review of the Emergencies Act late next week.
“We’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep fighting because we think the emergency is over. They are no more blockades. There’s no people in downtown Ottawa. It’s time to get rid of this Emergencies Act because it is no longer needed,” said Steinley.
Saskatchewan Government officials are currently reviewing whether the province has legal grounds for a court challenge against use of the Emergencies Act. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Government of Alberta have already announced intentions to go that route. Saskatchewan’s decision is expected to be announced in the near future.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM announces 'first round' of sanctions against Russia, troop deployment to Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled Canada's 'first round' of economic sanctions against Russia for its recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and the ordering of troops there.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Everything you need to know about the regions caught in the crossfire
Amid rising tensions in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, CTVNews.ca explains everything Canadians need to know about the three regions at the heart of the conflict: Donbas, Donetsk and Luhansk.
Biden sanctions Russian oligarchs, banks in Ukraine crisis
The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.
Ukrainian-Canadians 'infuriated' with latest developments in crisis
Ukrainian-Canadians are furious with the latest developments along the border between Ukraine and Russia, according to two community leaders.
What's next for Canada in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Canada and its allies were shaking off their shock and scrambling to respond on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops into eastern Ukraine. Putin's move followed months of mounting tensions between the West and Russia, and has stoked fears of a new war in Europe.
Key convoy organizer Tamara Lich denied bail while Patrick King appears in court
Tamara Lich, one of the most visible organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, was denied bail Tuesday.
Banks begin unfreezing accounts of Freedom Convoy supporters: finance official
Financial institutions have begun unfreezing the accounts of individuals who supported the Freedom Convoy's efforts, according to Isabelle Jacques, an assistant deputy minister at the Department of Finance.
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens following police investigation, arrest
The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa has reopened following a large police operation Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.
MPs, senators on Emergencies Act committee will take secrecy oath: gov't Senate rep
Members of a parliamentary committee set up to scrutinize the Emergencies Act will have to take an oath of secrecy, but will not be given access to highly classified material, says the government's representative in the Senate.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon area under extreme cold warning: Environment Canada
A bitterly cold arctic airmass will remain over Saskatchewan for the next couple of days, resulting in an extended period of extreme wind chills, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Feds pledge nearly $2.8M in search for graves connected to 2 Sask. residential schools
Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs is receiving around $2.7 million of federal funding to help research those who attended Delmas Catholic Residential School and the Battleford Industrial School.
-
City committee shies away from enforcing mask use on Saskatoon buses
A city committee is recommending Saskatoon Transit continue its current approach to enforcing mask use.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Winnipeg police demanding trucks to clear protest location downtown
The Winnipeg Police Service is demanding the remaining protesters that have parked in downtown Winnipeg to leave the area.
-
Fort Whyte by-election announced, vote scheduled for March 22
A by-election has been called for the Manitoba riding previously held by former premier Brian Pallister.
-
'It is a racist act, period': Hockey leaders say change needed after alleged racial gesture during Manitoba game
Major players in the hockey world say a culture shift is needed to remove racism from Manitoban arenas.
Calgary
-
'Our role is to protect the public': Calgary police chief addresses fatal shooting involving officer
Saying he wanted to clear up inaccuracies on social media, Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld spoke to reporters Tuesday about a fatal shooting involving CPS officers.
-
Alberta RCMP investigate suspicious death at Drumheller Institution
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week for an inmate found dead at Alberta's Drumheller Institution.
-
Air ambulance transports 18-year-old to hospital following Lake Louise incident
An 18-year-old man was flown to Calgary following an incident at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP promise to create jobs, boost health-care capacity in throne speech
Adding jobs and health-care capacity while also addressing the rising cost-of-living will be the United Conservative Party government’s main priorities in the months ahead, according to Tuesday’s speech from the throne.
-
'No emergency': Kenney threatens court battle against Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act
Lawyers in Alberta are preparing to fight the invocation of the Emergencies Act by Justin Trudeau's government, Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Technical issues limit Tuesday's update to 'ballpark' numbers
The province was expected to provide four days worth of data covering Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the holiday Family Day Monday.
Toronto
-
Ontario MPP could be barred from participating in the legislature
Ontario's legislature has unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar an independent member from eastern Ontario from participating in the chamber.
-
Editor of antisemitic and misogynistic Your Ward News back in jail after breaking parole
The former editor of Your Ward News – a Toronto-based publication that promoted hatred against women and Jewish people – is back in jail after violating his parole by promoting hate speech.
-
Canadians concerned how higher interest rates will impact their finances: survey
Never before have interest rates been low for such a long time, but there is growing speculation that on Mar. 2, the Bank of Canada will start the first in what could be a series of rate hikes.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' protesters regroup in rural communities surrounding Ottawa
After a large police operation cleared out 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from downtown Ottawa, many vehicles are regrouping on private properties in communities outside of the city.
-
Key convoy organizer Tamara Lich denied bail while Patrick King appears in court
Tamara Lich, one of the most visible organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, was denied bail Tuesday.
-
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens following police investigation, arrest
The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa has reopened following a large police operation Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.
Vancouver
-
60 assaults reported in a single weekend in Vancouver, many of which were stranger attacks
Police in Vancouver are investigating dozens of assaults reported in a single weekend in the city.
-
B.C. budget 2022-23: Province's books improving, but still in the red
B.C.'s NDP government is projecting deficits for the next several years, due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, while the forecast shortfall for the current budget year has dropped by more than $9 billion.
-
Teenager arrested after 2 injured in reported stabbing at Surrey, B.C., school
A teenager has been arrested following a reported stabbing on the grounds of Surrey's Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary that left two people injured Tuesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Quebec to lift mask mandate in classrooms as of March 7; teachers say they feel disrespected
Students will no longer be required to wear a face mask while sitting in class as of March 7, Quebec’s Ministry of Education announced Tuesday.
-
Banned from unions, Montreal’s Black rail porters created their own - and changed Canada
Montreal's Black rail porters were disrespected on the job, but they persevered, even fighting to change the federal white-favouring national immigration policy. They were on the 'forefront' of making Canada what it is today, one historian said.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Dicey commute expected in Quebec with freezing rain in the forecast
Motorists and pedestrians across Quebec are in for tricky travel tonight. A cocktail of snow, rain and freezing rain will be sweeping across the province today.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Island Health confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths over Family Day long weekend
Over the past four days, B.C. health officials confirmed 44 more COVID-19-related deaths in the province, including five deaths in the Vancouver Island region.
-
BC Ferries reports mechanical breakdown, cancels sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland
By Tuesday afternoon, all sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were fully booked through the remainder of the day and into Wednesday morning.
-
Vancouver Island distilleries win big at Canadian Artisan Spirit competition
Three Vancouver Island distilleries were among the winners of this year's Canadian Artisan Spirit competition, including the winner of the best overall spirit in Canada.
Atlantic
-
'Left in the dark.' Nova Scotia premier frustrated with mass shooting inquiry
The commissioners leading the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in Nova Scotia began their first day of hearings on the defensive Tuesday after Premier Tim Houston accused them of disrespecting the victims' families.
-
N.B. health officials report province’s 300th COVID-19-related death
Health officials in New Brunswick reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 300 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
-
N.S. reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths; slight decrease in hospitalizations since Sunday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three more deaths related to COVID-19 since their last update on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Totten Mine reopens with new safety procedures in place
It made international headlines when 39 miners were trapped underground at Vale’s Totten Mine in September. And there were cheers around the world when all made it out safe and sound.
-
Ontario MPP could be barred from participating in the legislature
Ontario's legislature has unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar an independent member from eastern Ontario from participating in the chamber.
-
Canada Post suspends delivery in Sudbury for the rest of the day
Canada Post has issued a red delivery service alert for Greater Sudbury due to inclement winter weather conditions and snowfall.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: 65 hospitalizations, 13 in ICU
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region rose by 14 on Tuesday, now sitting at 65.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Guelph homicide
Guelph police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a homicide in Guelph on Monday.
-
Two men accused of assaulting customer at Milton's Restaurant appear in court
Two men accused of assaulting a customer at a restaurant in Kitchener late last year made their first court appearances on Tuesday.