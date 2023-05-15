Sask. couple unknowingly had $1M Lotto Max ticket sitting on shelf since October

A Yorkton couple are Saskatchewan’s newest millionaires after a Lotto Max ticket they had sitting on a shelf since last October turned out to be a $1 million winner.

Russell Massan and his partner Shelly Renton said they have three cats who need surgeries and home renovations that can now get done thanks to the winning ticket.

Massan said he initially put the winning ticket up on a shelf when he learned it didn’t win the $70 million jackpot, so it came as an extra shock when he saw a million-dollar win on the screen.

“I had a winning PLINKO ticket and was excited to check it. I won a smaller prize on PLINKO and scanned a few other tickets that I had sitting at the house. Then… surprise – a million dollars,” Massan said in a news release.

Renton said when she heard the good news she got goosebumps.

“It’s just beyond, you know? Wow – this is a dream,” she said.

Massan bought the winning Lotto Max ticket from the 7-Eleven Food Store at 112 Broadway St. W in Yorkton shortly before the Oct. 21 draw.