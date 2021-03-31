REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has expanded hours for Regina’s drive-thru testing site.

As of Wednesday the drive-thru testing site, located at Evraz Place, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“With the increase in COVID-19 variants of concern (VoC) in the Regina area, it’s more important than ever to get tested, even if you have mild symptoms or feel you’ve been in a situation where transmission has occurred,” the SHA said in a news release.

The SHA warns of longer than expected wait times at the Regina testing site.