REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan announced it is expanding the eligibility for its Temporary Wage Supplement Program.

The program’s expansion will include all integrated healthcare employees who work in short and long-term care facilities. The wage supplements will be provided regardless of income level.

A new application form will be available in the coming days. The application deadline is Sept. 1.

“Previously, workers at integrated facilities were eligible if they had a gross salary from all sources of less than $2,500 per month and earned less than $24.00 per hour. That income threshold has been lifted, as it was when the program was modified in June for workers at licensed personal care homes and special care homes,” the province said in a news release.

Eligible workers can receive $400 per four-week period for up to 16 weeks.

The supplement is not available to contract service providers working in these facilities.

In addition to integrated healthcare facilities, the following facilities are also eligible: