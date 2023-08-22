Sask. girl who stole hearts on TikTok receives life-saving transplant

Bella Thompson – the young Saskatchewan girl who stole hearts across the world thanks to her perseverance – is finally receiving a life-saving surgery.

The nine-year-old from Swift Current has spent much of her life in hospitals.

Born with dwarfism and without an immune system – Thompson captured the hearts of millions through her TikTok channel and through her work with TeleMiracle.

Just three months ago – doctors told the Thompson family that Bella may not be able to receive the bowel transplant she needed to live.

However, good news came over the weekend when Bella received the call she’s been waiting her entire life for.

Bella was rushed to Toronto by air ambulance yesterday.

According to her channel, the surgery was a success and she’s currently recovering.

