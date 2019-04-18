

CTV Regina





The Government of Saskatchewan announced easier access to Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB) benefits for the provinces 6,500 firefighters, both professional and volunteer.

Expanded presumptive coverage was introduced for professional firefighters in December, and includes prostate, skin, breast, cervical and ovarian cancer as well as multiple myeloma.

“We thank firefighters for the work they do every day to keep us safe,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. “We are extending presumptive coverage to volunteer firefighters to make it easier for them to access the supports they need.”

These changes come as part of Bill 165, the Workers’ Compensation Amendment Act.