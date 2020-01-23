REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has unveiled a new solid waste management strategy, aimed at significantly reducing the amount of material going into the province's landfills.

It sets a waste-reduction target of 30 per cent by 2030 and 50 per cent by 2040. Saskatchewan residents currently produce 842 kilograms of waste per person annually, which is the second-highest in Canada.

While the strategy outlines strategic goals, it doesn’t lay out a method for attaining them. That will be worked out in future years through further consultation with municipalities, industry and consumers.

It will begin with a review of current municipal paper and plastic recycling programs to identify possible efficiencies and new opportunities dealing with organic waste, which amounts to 50 per cent of garbage produced in the province, will be a high priority.

New landfill levies and recycling fees will be considered, but the strategy stops short of recommending them.