Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' becomes law

The third and final reading of Saskatchewan's "Parents' Bill of Rights" passed Friday morning, a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.

The legislation, largely understood to be focused on trans and gender-diverse students, was immediately granted royal assent, making it law in Saskatchewan.

Also known as Bill 137, the legislation includes the use of the notwithstanding clause to overrule part of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the province’s human rights code.

Following a court-ordered pause on the pronoun policy, Premier Scott Moe recalled the legislature two weeks early to enshrine the new pronoun rules into law and vowed to use the notwithstanding clause.

The first two readings of the bill saw complete support from all Sask. Party members in attendance and the lone Saskatchewan United Party member.

It also saw complete refusal from all Saskatchewan New Democratic Party members present for the readings.

"This vote today, this will be your legacy. The rest of it gets washed away because this is what makes history," NDP MLA Nicole Sauer said, during the last speech on the floor before the final vote.

"Whatever you've done before this won't matter," she said.

Jeremy Cockrill, Saskatchewan’s education minister, has said he expects all 27 school divisions in the province to abide by the legislation if it becomes law.

Amendments to the bill proposed by the NDP were voted down by the Saskatchewan Party on Thursday.

Education critic Matt Love presented the "Do No Harm Amendment" that would change the bill so parental consent would not be required in cases where a mental health professional determines there is no way to create a safe plan for disclosure. The amendment was voted down 33-11.

A second proposition also voted down would have required the government to consult with parents regarding broader issues within the education system.

The issue of how much the government consulted with parents when developing the policy has figured prominently in the debate.

According to court documents, the government received 18 letters over the summer inspired by a similar policy introduced in New Brunswick earlier this year. Seven were thought to have come from parents.

Since Bill 137 was introduced, members of the opposition NDP have been taking turns speaking for hours at a time in an attempt to stall the legislation.

While the Sask. Party government extended debate on the bill from 20 to 40 hours, the ruling party showed no signs it was prepared to change course on the legislation.

"An extraordinary amount of time to debate a matter that in any other time would be considered ordinary or common sense to give parents the right to parent their children," Sask. Party MLA Dustin Duncan said on Friday. Duncan was the education minister at the time of the pronoun policy's announcement.

Duncan referenced his family, saying his three children have been taught not to "keep secrets."

"As Minister of Education, I could not support something for your family that I could not abide by for my own," Duncan said.

The school pronoun policy was first announced in August after the upstart Saskatchewan United Party made a strong by-election showing in a Saskatchewan Party stronghold.

Saskatchewan United campaigned on the controversy sparked by a Planned Parenthood sexual health resource that was provided to Grade 9 students in the town of Lumsden.

"After the loss of some votes in (a) stronghold of the Saskatchewan party government. We saw the government just absolutely lose it," NDP MLA Nathanial Teed said while holding the floor for six hours on Wednesday.

"They still won the seat, Mr. Speaker. Yeah? (They) just didn't have ballot boxes full of ballots."

Bill 137 also includes new rules surrounding sexual health education.

School principals will be required to inform parents at least two weeks before sexual health content is presented to students.

Parents and guardians will be informed of the subject matter of the sexual health content, the dates when the content will be presented and given an opportunity to remove their child from the presentation.

The province also plans to continue a pause on third-party sexual health education presentations in classrooms until work can be done with school divisions to clarify regulations and processes surrounding lessons, according to Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill.

Since the policy and subsequent legislation was first announced, it has come under fire by Saskatchewan's Advocate for Children and Youth and the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.

A longtime member of the Human Rights Commission resigned in protest of the legislation earlier in the week.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-- With files from The Canadian Press and Caitlin Brezinski