Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' becomes law
The third and final reading of Saskatchewan's "Parents' Bill of Rights" passed Friday morning, a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
The legislation, largely understood to be focused on trans and gender-diverse students, was immediately granted royal assent, making it law in Saskatchewan.
Also known as Bill 137, the legislation includes the use of the notwithstanding clause to overrule part of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the province’s human rights code.
Following a court-ordered pause on the pronoun policy, Premier Scott Moe recalled the legislature two weeks early to enshrine the new pronoun rules into law and vowed to use the notwithstanding clause.
The first two readings of the bill saw complete support from all Sask. Party members in attendance and the lone Saskatchewan United Party member.
It also saw complete refusal from all Saskatchewan New Democratic Party members present for the readings.
"This vote today, this will be your legacy. The rest of it gets washed away because this is what makes history," NDP MLA Nicole Sauer said, during the last speech on the floor before the final vote.
"Whatever you've done before this won't matter," she said.
Jeremy Cockrill, Saskatchewan’s education minister, has said he expects all 27 school divisions in the province to abide by the legislation if it becomes law.
Amendments to the bill proposed by the NDP were voted down by the Saskatchewan Party on Thursday.
Education critic Matt Love presented the "Do No Harm Amendment" that would change the bill so parental consent would not be required in cases where a mental health professional determines there is no way to create a safe plan for disclosure. The amendment was voted down 33-11.
A second proposition also voted down would have required the government to consult with parents regarding broader issues within the education system.
The issue of how much the government consulted with parents when developing the policy has figured prominently in the debate.
According to court documents, the government received 18 letters over the summer inspired by a similar policy introduced in New Brunswick earlier this year. Seven were thought to have come from parents.
Since Bill 137 was introduced, members of the opposition NDP have been taking turns speaking for hours at a time in an attempt to stall the legislation.
While the Sask. Party government extended debate on the bill from 20 to 40 hours, the ruling party showed no signs it was prepared to change course on the legislation.
"An extraordinary amount of time to debate a matter that in any other time would be considered ordinary or common sense to give parents the right to parent their children," Sask. Party MLA Dustin Duncan said on Friday. Duncan was the education minister at the time of the pronoun policy's announcement.
Duncan referenced his family, saying his three children have been taught not to "keep secrets."
"As Minister of Education, I could not support something for your family that I could not abide by for my own," Duncan said.
The school pronoun policy was first announced in August after the upstart Saskatchewan United Party made a strong by-election showing in a Saskatchewan Party stronghold.
Saskatchewan United campaigned on the controversy sparked by a Planned Parenthood sexual health resource that was provided to Grade 9 students in the town of Lumsden.
"After the loss of some votes in (a) stronghold of the Saskatchewan party government. We saw the government just absolutely lose it," NDP MLA Nathanial Teed said while holding the floor for six hours on Wednesday.
"They still won the seat, Mr. Speaker. Yeah? (They) just didn't have ballot boxes full of ballots."
Bill 137 also includes new rules surrounding sexual health education.
School principals will be required to inform parents at least two weeks before sexual health content is presented to students.
Parents and guardians will be informed of the subject matter of the sexual health content, the dates when the content will be presented and given an opportunity to remove their child from the presentation.
The province also plans to continue a pause on third-party sexual health education presentations in classrooms until work can be done with school divisions to clarify regulations and processes surrounding lessons, according to Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill.
Since the policy and subsequent legislation was first announced, it has come under fire by Saskatchewan's Advocate for Children and Youth and the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission.
A longtime member of the Human Rights Commission resigned in protest of the legislation earlier in the week.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
-- With files from The Canadian Press and Caitlin Brezinski
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Almost 2 weeks after Hamas attacks, Gaza humanitarian aid runs low
Almost two weeks after Hamas’s deadly attacks on Israel, Gaza is running out of essential resources, with food, medical aid and clean water widely inaccessible to more than a million Palestinian civilians.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Israel bombards Gaza with airstrikes 2 weeks into the war against Hamas
Israel is bombarding Gaza and evacuating a sizable town near the Lebanese border in the latest sign of a potential ground invasion of Gaza that could trigger regional turmoil.
One in four Canadians still struggling to make ends meet: StatCan
After a peak at nearly 35 per cent last year, second-quarter results from the Canadian Social Survey show that meeting household financial needs remains difficult for many, with wide gaps between regions and demographic groups.
Hurricanes are now twice as likely to zip from minor to whopper than decades ago, study says
With warmer oceans serving as fuel, Atlantic hurricanes are now more than twice as likely as before to rapidly intensify from wimpy minor hurricanes to powerful and catastrophic, a study said Thursday.
Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' becomes law
The third and final reading of Saskatchewan's "Parents' Bill of Rights" passed Friday morning, a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
Retirement confirmed: Team Canada captain Christine Sinclair hanging up her cleats
Canada captain Christine Sinclair, who is the world's all-time scorer with 190 international goals, is retiring from international soccer at the end of the year.
After 189 bodies were found in Colorado funeral home, evidence suggests families received fake ashes
A Colorado funeral home where 189 decaying bodies were discovered this month appears to have fabricated cremation records and may have given families fake ashes, according to information gathered by The Associated Press from customers and crematories.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Dutch king and queen are confronted by angry protesters on visit to a slavery museum in South Africa
Angry protesters in Cape Town confronted the king and queen of the Netherlands on Friday as they visited a museum that traces part of their country's 150-year involvement in slavery in South Africa.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' becomes law
The third and final reading of Saskatchewan's "Parents' Bill of Rights" passed Friday morning, a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
-
Saskatoon police searching for schoolyard needle dumper
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect after receiving a number of reports that a person is intentionally dumping needles in school parks and playgrounds.
-
Sask. village says it won't have enough fresh water to last the winter
The northern village of Cumberland House has declared a state of emergency over a looming water shortage.
Winnipeg
-
The volunteer-run organization that’s giving back to Winnipeg's most vulnerable
Three years ago, a group of like-minded Winnipeggers decided to do what they could to help those in need.
-
Supervised drug consumption site promised for Manitoba
Manitoba could soon have its first official supervised drug consumption site – a move advocates say can save lives in a province dealing with a toxic drug supply and accidental overdoses.
-
Manitoba premier eyes makeover at Crown corporation, a 'hug' for the public sector
One day after being sworn in as Manitoba's premier, Wab Kinew was looking at shaking up the board at a Crown corporation, changing some names in the senior bureaucracy and offering civil servants a virtual hug.
Calgary
-
Second Calgary youth charged with terrorism-related offences
Another Calgary youth is facing terrorism-related charges as the investigation into a TikTok video, allegedly posted by a 20-year-old Calgary man, continues, RCMP said Friday.
-
Man charged in connection with sexual assault at Calgary shopping centre
A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault that took place last month.
-
Suspect in Feb. police shooting had a replica gun that could have caused serious injury: ASIRT
The officer who opened fire on a man in a northwest Calgary neighbourhood in February was justified in doing so because he shot at them with a "powerful" imitation handgun, an incident report says.
Edmonton
-
Woman lured from Toronto to northern Alberta and forced to work in sex trade, 3 charged: police
Three people have been charged with human trafficking after police say a woman was lured from Toronto to Grande Prairie and forced to work in the sex trade.
-
Man had 2 handguns when he was shot and killed by 4 Edmonton officers last year: ASIRT
A 55-year-old man who was shot and killed by Edmonton police officers in March of last year had two handguns, methamphetamine in his system and a written warning for police, according to a watchdog report released Friday.
-
Grande Prairie educational assistant charged with sexual assault, exploitation of youth
An educational assistant who lives in Grande Prairie has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
Toronto
-
Bonnie Crombie overrides Mississauga's decision on fourplexes after federal funding axed
Bonnie Crombie has used her strong mayor powers to reverse a Mississauga council decision that would prevent fourplexes from being built within city limits after the federal government withdrew infrastructure funding.
-
Teen dies days after being struck by car running from police at Canada’s Wonderland: SIU
A teenager has died nearly one week after being struck by a driver while running from police at Canada’s Wonderland.
-
One of the best sunsets of the year is coming to Toronto
A quarterly phenomenon is on the horizon with the sun scheduled to set in perfect alignment with downtown Toronto streets next week.
Ottawa
-
417 CLOSURE
417 CLOSURE Here is what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
-
Behind-the-scenes with air traffic controllers at the Ottawa International Airport
Friday is the International Day of the Air Traffic Controller. Nav Canada invited CTV News Ottawa to look at how it operates air navigation at the Ottawa International Airport.
-
Israel has not asked Canada for military support: Blair
On a visit to the Ottawa Valley Thursday, the federal Minister of National Defence said Canada is not committing to military support for Israel in its war with Hamas at this time.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver approves bylaw amendments to bring wine sales to grocery stores
Vancouver is one step closer to allowing grocery stores to stock wine after city council approved amendments to the zoning and development bylaw during a public hearing Thursday.
-
Retirement confirmed: Team Canada captain Christine Sinclair hanging up her cleats
Canada captain Christine Sinclair, who is the world's all-time scorer with 190 international goals, is retiring from international soccer at the end of the year.
-
Delays and rebuilding costs frustrate Lytton residents, province looking for solutions
The day after Lytton residents rallied against the delays and costs of rebuilding their community, the province is promising to look for solutions.
Montreal
-
Emergency homeless shelter to move from Chinatown to Verdun
An emergency homeless shelter will open in Montreal's Verdun borough this winter to take on those displaced by the closure of a busy facility in Chinatown.
-
McGill halts French-language program as Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
-
PQ uses archival footage of Legault to sell sovereignty
The Parti Quebecois (PQ) is lathering up its financial portrait of a sovereign Quebec with none other than François Legault.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria group campaigns for fair wages for Cowichan sweater knitters
The knitters of a famous sweater designed on Vancouver Island make roughly $1 an hour, according to the Victoria Native Friendship Centre (VNFC), which is working to increase the knitters’ earnings.
-
'It was a busy summer': Victoria cruise ship season to wrap after a banner year
Approximately 330 cruise ships visited Victoria this season, bringing with them roughly 850,000 passengers. Those visitors filled Victoria’s streets and spent money throughout the region.
-
Man charged in Victoria arson spree facing 2 more arson charges in Nanaimo
A 42-year-old man who is in police custody facing four counts of arson in the Victoria area is now facing two new arson charges in Nanaimo.
Atlantic
-
Motel shooting suspect arrested in Colchester County: N.S. RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP say they've arrested a 52-year-old Truro man wanted on a provincewide warrant in connection to a shooting near a motel in Brookfield on Sunday.
-
Price of gas increases in N.S., P.E.I., decreases in N.B.
The price of gas increased overnight in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, while prices deceased in New Brunswick.
-
Flu shot bookings available in Nova Scotia
Bookings for the standard-dose influenza vaccine are now available across Nova Scotia.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 17 reopened after fatal head-on crash in Espanola area
A 78-year-old resident from White River has died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in the Espanola area shortly after midnight Friday.
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
-
After 189 bodies were found in Colorado funeral home, evidence suggests families received fake ashes
A Colorado funeral home where 189 decaying bodies were discovered this month appears to have fabricated cremation records and may have given families fake ashes, according to information gathered by The Associated Press from customers and crematories.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Juan Mendoza sentenced after 2019 double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener
Juan Mendoza, the man found guilty of impaired driving in a fiery 2019 crash that caused the death of his wife and another woman, was sentenced on Friday afternoon.
-
Charges laid after weapons incident at a Kitchener school
Waterloo regional police say they have charged five youths in connection to a weapons incident Thursday in Kitchener.
-
Health care workers’ union pushes for wage discussion at Grand River Hospital
The union representing nearly 1,400 health care workers at Grand River Hospital is calling on hospital management and the board of directors to reopen wage negotiations.