Sask. government, teachers' union clash over classroom proposals as contract talks begin
While the Saskatchewan government's bargaining team is saying it's laid out a "fair" offer, the teachers' union says many of its key proposals have been "met with resistance," as the two sides settle in for a summer of contract negotiations.
Thursday afternoon, the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC), a combination of government and Saskatchewan School Boards Association representatives, issued a press release laying out its proposed salary increases for teachers.
The GBTC said it has offered a three per cent increase for 2023, followed by two per cent increases in 2024 and 2025.
"The GTBC's proposed offer of seven per cent over three years is a fair deal that recognizes the important work of Saskatchewan teachers," the news release said.
It's still early in the process, with contract negotiations expected to continue throughout the summer with the current collective agreement set to expire in August.
"Our offer ensures that wages and benefits for Saskatchewan teachers remain above the western Canadian average," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said in the news release.
Saskatchewan Teachers Federation president Samantha Becotte says while the province's educators have pressing concerns around class size and complexity, as well as student supports, the proposed salary increase falls short of what's needed.
"Teacher salaries have fallen below the rate of inflation. For our last two agreements, we've lost about seven-point-five per cent of purchasing power," Becotte told CTV News Friday morning.
'We want to ensure that teachers are successful in their classes, but teachers also shouldn't be worrying about whether they can pay their mortgages or whether they can afford their groceries."
Beyond salary increases, Becotte emphasized the challenges she says teachers are facing in Saskatchewan classrooms are "a top priority" for this round of bargaining.
"We know teachers are not just looking at salary, we want to ensure that students in our classes are supported," Becotte said.
"There are proposals aimed at looking at class size and complexity and having a mechanism to ensure that classes don't continue to grow and that we have the right number of teachers in schools."
The additional proposals are already proving to be a sticking point, judging by a message sent to STF members Thursday afternoon.
"The [STF bargaining team] was met with resistance to have class size and complexity, and several other proposals, included in a provincial collective agreement," says the email obtained by CTV News.
Although the STF was given advance notice that the government was planning to publicly share its current salary offer, she said she hopes the focus remains on what's happening at the bargaining table.
"We do hope that the conversations continue at the table, where they should be [happening]. So hopefully aren't seeing sides discussing the merits of proposals at this time," she said.
Earlier this month, the STF took issue with a move by Northern Lights School Division to circulate proposed contract terms directly to union members, which the union said was effectively circumventing the bargaining process.
"The Northern Lights School Division situation is significantly different because it wasn't fully communicated at the bargaining table," Becotte said.
The school division, which bargains separately with the STF, has not returned CTV News' request for comment.
The STF placed the division in "dispute," meaning there could be formal complaints leveled against teachers who sign a contract with the division if the two sides don't come to a resolution.
Second application period for Canada Dental Benefit opens Saturday
The second application period for the federal government’s dental benefit program starts Saturday, so parents or guardians of eligible children can get up to $650 per child for dental services for the next year.
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
No need for 'double punishment' in mandatory sentence case, Supreme Court rules
A woman who was barred from driving for almost two years while awaiting sentencing would face 'a kind of double punishment' if she were now handed an additional, mandatory one-year prohibition, Canada's top court has ruled.
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
Climate policies and fossil fuel: Clean fuel regulations and carbon pricing explained
On Saturday, the federal government's long-promised clean fuel regulations will take effect across Canada. Here are five things to know about what they are, how they will affect you and why they are different from the carbon price.
New women's pro hockey league set for January debut, to be funded by Dodgers owner
A new women's hockey league is coming to North America. The Professional Hockey Federation and the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association announced a merger Friday, with the intention of starting a new league in 2024.
Why night-time heat can be so dangerous – and why it's getting worse
Heat waves are coming to include an increasingly dangerous element: overnight temperatures that don’t cool down enough to offer sufficient reprieve from oppressive heat, particularly for people without access to air conditioning.
Canada Day: Where fireworks will and will not be set off across the country
Here is a roundup of where fireworks will and will not be set off this Canada Day.
Saskatoon
-
'He never told me he killed Sheree': Greg Fertuck’s ex-girlfriend changes testimony under re-examination
Representing himself, Greg Fertuck requestioned two witnesses in his first-degree murder trial.
-
-
What to do in Saskatoon on Canada Day
Preparations are underway in Saskatoon for this weekend’s Canada Day celebration. Here are some of the things you can do on July 1.
Winnipeg
-
Bomb unit at University of Manitoba disposes of volatile chemical
The Winnipeg Police Service’s Bomb Unit has disposed of a “volatile substance” at the University of Manitoba.
-
RCMP searching for suspect after 16-year-old girl abducted
RCMP are on the hunt for a kidnapping suspect after a 16-year-old girl from Portage la Prairie was briefly abducted Friday.
-
Nine in hospital after fiery bus crash in Manitoba; two moved out of critical care
Two seniors injured in a fiery bus crash on a Manitoba highway earlier this month have been moved from a critical care unit.
Calgary
-
Little girl's stolen mobility wagon spotted by CTV News Calgary viewer... and then by mom
In a wild twist, a little girl's specialized mobility wagon, stolen from her family's garage earlier this month, was recovered on Thursday.
-
3-year-old girl injured in Airdrie-area ATV crash dies
A three-year-old girl injured in a collision between an ATV and a pick up truck has died.
-
Calgary emergency crews handle heavy volume of calls following severe thunderstorm
A sudden severe thunderstorm Thursday caused downed power lines, uprooted trees, and flooded streets around the city as emergency crews responded to heavier than usual volume of calls.
Edmonton
-
Evacuation alert issued for northern Alberta community due to wildfire
An evacuation alert was issued for Little Buffalo, Alta., Friday afternoon after a wildfire jumped the highway.
-
Motorcyclist caught going 160 km/h above speed limit in southeast Edmonton: police
A 29-year-old man is facing a criminal charge after police estimate he hit 220 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in southeast Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.
-
Alberta sunshine lists reveal Yiu, Hinshaw severance packages from 2022 health overhaul
Millions of dollars were paid in severance packages by the Alberta government and Alberta Health Services in 2022, including more than $800,000 to the province's former top doctor and AHS CEO as part of the governing United Conservative Party's health-care reform.
Toronto
-
One person dead after daytime stabbing in Scarborough
One man is dead after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Bendale neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
-
Toronto police crack unsolved 1991 murder case using DNA testing
Police have identified the person responsible for the 1991 murder of Toronto resident Herbert Boone using DNA testing technology.
-
Single mother felt 'crushed' after discovering she couldn't fly alone with infant twins
Amanda Bailey, a 26-year-old single mother of four-month-old twins, said she felt 'hopeless' after being told by Flair Airlines she could fly on her own with her kids, then discovering just days before their flight this was against the rules.
Ottawa
-
Pembroke cancels Canada Day fireworks as officials in Ottawa keep an eye on the smoke
Canadian Heritage is still planning to proceed with fireworks for the Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats, as smoky air continues to blanket Ottawa.
-
Golfer dies after being struck by lightning at Ottawa golf course
One of the two men struck by lightning at an Ottawa golf course during a thunderstorm earlier this week has died.
-
Police investigating second fatal shooting in Carlington neighbourhood in two days
Ottawa police say a man died from his injuries following an evening shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood, the second fatal shooting in the west-end neighbourhood in two days.
Vancouver
-
Burnaby homicide victim was 19 years old, IHIT says
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the man killed in a home invasion in Burnaby Thursday in hopes of advancing their investigation.
-
Shooter who fired at B.C. RCMP detachment, police vehicles acquitted of attempted murder
A B.C. man has been found guilty of weapons offences, fleeing from police and mischief causing danger to life in connection to a daylight shooting at an RCMP detachment – but acquitted of the charge of attempted murder.
-
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Family calls for review of nurses' order decision into man's death after lengthy wait in Montreal ER
The family of a man who died after an hours-long wait in the ER at a Montreal hospital is calling for a review of a decision that cleared the nurses who saw him of any wrongdoing.
-
Chateau Frontenac facing $10M lawsuit after woman suffers 'unbearable' injuries from fall
A hotel employee allegedly invited the family to use a staff-only stairwell to travel between their two rooms, which were on different floors. The lawsuit claims that the daughter, 18 at the time of the accident, slid on a "dangerously slippery, white powder" while descending the steps, falling onto her back.
-
Some Canada Day celebrations in Montreal's west end postponed due to smog and rainy weather
The City of Cote Saint-Luc is postponing Canada Day celebrations because of this weekend's inclement weather and also because of the smog that has become a regular part of recent forecasts due to forest fires still burning in northern Quebec.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Transit reverses Canada Day alcohol ban on Victoria buses
BC Transit is reversing course on its policy banning passengers from carrying alcohol on buses in the Greater Victoria region on Canada Day.
-
Victoria family raising awareness, funding to help with mother's cancer treatment
A family in View Royal, B.C., is raising awareness about the often forgotten hardships of getting sick, as the mother anticipates a stem cell transplant that’s proving costly.
-
New Belleville Terminal in Victoria to be complete by 2028
The British Columbia government has approved funding to build a new Belleville Terminal for U.S. ferry passengers in downtown Victoria.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative party takes 1st step to remove Higgs as leader
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party members who want Premier Blaine Higgs to step down as leader say they've taken the first step to oust him.
-
U.S.-based remote vehicle operator gives timeline of Titan recovery off Newfoundland
The owner of a remotely operated vehicle that recovered pieces of the Titan submersible from the depths of the North Atlantic last week says his ROV found debris from the doomed vessel shortly after reaching the search site.
-
Moncton inpatient detox services suspended for the summer due to lack of nurses
A New Brunswick health authority says it’s temporarily suspending detox services in Moncton due to a shortage of nursing staff.
Northern Ontario
-
Tornado warning issued in North Bay area, severe thunderstorm warning for Sudbury, Timmins
Environment Canada is tracking a severe thunderstorm Friday evening that could produce a tornado in the North Bay area.
-
Sudbury police say youths playing 'chicken' caused crash
Sudbury police are looking for help identifying youth playing 'chicken' on Notre Dame Avenue on Wednesday after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash.
-
Unsafe vehicle catches the eye of northern Ont. police
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a suspended driver after receiving a complaint about an unsafe vehicle.
Kitchener
-
Students attacked on University of Waterloo campus released from hospital, status of professor unknown
Waterloo regional police say the two students involved in a triple stabbing during a gender issues class at the University of Waterloo have been released from hospital.
-
Pride activists react after attack at University of Waterloo
Pride month is ending on a somber note after Wednesday’s triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo, and local police saying the attack is just the latest in a growing trend.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo's first set of surviving triplets turn 84
The Vogt triplets have made headlines from the day they were born. And another birthday means another headline.