Sask. immigration nominations to increase 42% by 2025, province says
Saskatchewan is preparing for a rise in immigration following a change in regulations between the province and federal government.
According to a news release from the Government of Saskatchewan, the number of nominations under the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP) will increase by 42 per cent over the next three years.
“That is very, very substantial,” Minister of Immigration Jeremy Harrison told reporters following question period on Monday.
The increase will translate to an allocation of 8,500 nominees by 2025, up from 6,000 nominations in 2022.
Besides an increase to the number of economic migrants allowed into Saskatchewan, Harrison explained that the province would be gaining more authority over the selection process.
“To get complete control on selection criteria as it relates to settlement; that was really one of the central components of our immigration accord proposal,” Harrison said.
“We felt that the federal government were really duplicating a lot of that backend assessment and it took a lot of time, which really ended up benefiting no one and really hurt newcomers looking to get permanent residency.”
The official opposition was supportive of the announcement, but stressed that more focus on retention is needed going forward.
“We see some positive pieces to what’s been announced, [but] we need to make sure though that we retain newcomers in a much better way,” NDP MLA Trent Wotherspoon said.
“To make sure that we have the jobs and opportunity and the cost of living and education supports that are going to be able to allow us to retain those newcomers, to be able to build and contribute to the future of Saskatchewan.”
An increase in the number of immigrants to the province is only half the equation, Wotherspoon explained.
He claimed that declining retention rates requires a renewed focus on supports, such as english as a second language courses for children, and other services for families.
“In the last number of years here we’ve really seen those numbers plummet. Not long ago we had 80 per cent plus retention rates, similar number to what other provinces have,” he said.
“We definitely support the increased allocation but we need to make sure those supports are there around settlement, and in our classrooms and then by way of jobs and opportunity to make sure we retain newcomers over the long term.”
As the rate of immigration to the province increases, objectives for the government include keeping processing times low and connecting new immigrants to job vacancies.
“We’re seeing labour market challenges right across the economy. It’s the number one issue that we’re hearing over and over again,” Harrison said.
“So, increased immigration levels are one of the paths we are taking to address that.”
As of March 13, Saskatchewan has more than 15,600 job vacancies posted on SaskJobs and the National Job Bank.
A total of 135,800 job openings are forecasted in the province over the next five years, the release outlined.
In addition to the increased autonomy announcement, the government revealed it would welcome Saskatchewan's fifth flight of displaced Ukrainians on March 27.
“We will take an unlimited number and welcome an unlimited of Ukrainian refugees, who have been displaced, into this province,” Harrison added.
Roughly 200 passengers are expected to be on the flight, joining the approximately 3,200 Ukrainians who have already arrived.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
'Stalkerware': Researchers study how abusers use spyware apps to track you
A recent study finds a number of popular smartphone spyware apps are not only hard to detect and remove, but their poor security means they can leak sensitive personal information.
DEVELOPING | Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says homes sales in February dropped 40 per cent compared with a year ago.
Honda recalling 50,000 vehicles in Canada to fix seat belt problem
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts may not latch properly.
After the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, how likely are bank failures in Canada?
While the risk of a bank failure in Canada isn't zero, many of the circumstances that led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank don't apply in the Canadian banking sector.
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
Elderly penguins receive 'world first' custom lenses in successful cataract surgery
Three elderly king penguins have been fitted with custom-made eye lenses during surgery to remove cataracts in what is believed to be a world first procedure to improve their sight, according to a Singapore zoo.
Russia wants to recover debris of U.S. drone from Black Sea
Russian authorities say that they will try to recover the fragments of a U.S. surveillance drone that American forces brought down in the Black Sea after an encounter with Russian fighter jets.
Meth-related ER visits on the rise in Ontario, following western Canada trend: study
Amphetamine-related visits to Ontario emergency departments have skyrocketed over the last two decades, a recent study published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry says.
Saskatoon
-
Alleged victim disappointed as former Saskatoon gym teacher appears in court by phone
A Saskatoon woman who is unable to identify herself due to a court-ordered publication ban she's fighting to remove says she is disappointed she wasn't able to face her former gym teacher in court on Monday.
-
23-year-old woman found dead in Prince Albert home
The Prince Albert police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning.
-
Multiple people taken into custody following standoff in Saskatoon
Saskatoon police had traffic restricted on Idylwyld Drive Tuesday afternoon as they pursued several suspects who fled from a stolen vehicle.
Winnipeg
-
Perimeter, portion of Highway 1 closed due to poor driving conditions
Manitobans are being reminded by RCMP to stay home tonight if possible due to poor driving conditions.
-
Manitoba finance officer among 21 arrested in drug trafficking investigation
Manitoba RCMP says they have arrested the head of a drug trafficking ring and a provincial finance officer as part of a long-term trafficking investigation.
-
Some Manitoba schools closed amid dangerous road conditions
With winter weather bringing poor driving conditions to parts of Manitoba, some school divisions have opted to close schools on Wednesday, March 15.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Downtown CTrain station closed due to police investigation
Calgary Transit confirms CTrains are not stopping at the Fourth Street LRT station in the downtown core due to a police matter.
-
Calgary council passes bylaw to crack down on anti-drag protests
Calgary city council has passed a bylaw meant to curb protests near or inside recreation facilities and libraries following hours of debate on Tuesday with a vote of 10 to 5.
-
CP Rail's takeover of KCS gains final regulatory approval
The U.S. rail regulator is giving a green light to Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.'s takeover of Kansas City Southern Railway Co.
Edmonton
-
Wife of self-proclaimed spiritual leader charged with sexual assault
The wife of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader has been arrested, police have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawsuit expands to include more Ottawa residents, new defendants
A proposed class-action lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' has expanded to include more potential downtown Ottawa plaintiffs and added more defendants.
-
Meth-related ER visits on the rise in Ontario, following western Canada trend: study
Amphetamine-related visits to Ontario emergency departments have skyrocketed over the last two decades, a recent study published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry says.
Toronto
-
Ontario plans to require women-only bathrooms on large construction sites
Monte McNaughton is set to announce Wednesday that he is proposing to amend rules about bathrooms on construction sites to make them cleaner, safer and provide some for women only.
-
This is what the driverless trains on the Ontario Line will look like
Transit riders have been given a sneak peek at the driverless trains that will operate on the Ontario Line subway extension.
-
Driver in life-threatening condition after crashing into several vehicles in midtown Toronto
A man has life-threatening injuries after driving their vehicle into a number of parked vehicles Tuesday night in midtown Toronto.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawsuit expands to include more Ottawa residents, new defendants
A proposed class-action lawsuit over the 'Freedom Convoy' has expanded to include more potential downtown Ottawa plaintiffs and added more defendants.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa breweries say alcohol tax hike will hurt them
Brewers in Ottawa are pushing for the federal government to freeze or lower the federal alcohol tax.
-
'I felt the need to do something:' Community steps up to help Overbrook fire victims
People across Ottawa and beyond are pitching in with donations to help the victims of a fire in Overbrook last month.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Folk Music Festival will return in 2023 after all, organizers say
Not quite two months after organizers announced it would be cancelled, possibly forever, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival is back on for 2023.
-
Alberta reboots 'calling' campaign, British Columbians are listening
As her neighbouring counterpart revives his "Alberta is calling" campaign, B.C.'s jobs minister is downplaying the first brain drain the province has seen in more than a decade.
-
Land lift: How Vancouver zoning policy creates multi-million-dollar teardowns
When the city rezones a property to allow more density, its value can increase many times over, basically overnight. Vancouver has a strategy for dealing with that fact. Is it still working?
Montreal
-
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
-
Suspect in Amqui, Que. pedestrian deaths charged; police identify victims
The alleged driver who killed two people and injured nine with a pick-up truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui on Monday has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death. Steeve Gagnon, 38, appeared in court to formally face the charges in relation to the incident, which police have alleged was a deliberate act.
-
CAQ's promised tax cuts disadvantage those with lower incomes, says research group
The promised cut would save $814 for taxpayers earning more than $100,000 a year, according to the Institut de recherche et d'informations socioéconomiques (IRIS). The savings are $378 for a taxpayer making $55,000. Nearly 35 per cent of Quebec's population will not earn enough income to benefit from the tax break.
Vancouver Island
-
'Tide of human misery': Nanaimo mayor speaks out after recent crimes
Surveillance video from Nanaimo shows the alarming moments after Clint Smith, owner of a nearby repair shop, was shot in the stomach on Sunday.
-
Part of E&N rail line being returned to island First Nation
A section of the E&N rail line land is being returned to the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation reserve north of Nanaimo as the provincial and federal governments continue to mull what to do with the aged rail line.
-
Victoria woman arrested after RCMP raid suspected drug house near Duncan
A 24-year-old Victoria woman has been arrested after police raided a suspected drug house on Cowichan Tribes land near Duncan, B.C.
Atlantic
-
Mid-March nor'easter brings messy mix of rain, snow to the Maritimes
A slow-moving nor’easter has brought a messy mix of snow and rain across the Maritimes.
-
$140 million announced to help modernize N.S. Michelin plant to produce more tires for electric vehicles
Michelin says it plans to spend $140 million to modernize its plant in Bridgewater, N.S., to help meet the global demand for tires for electric vehicles.
-
N.B. mother believes coroner's inquest will offer useful recommendations two years after daughter's death by suicide inside Saint John hospital's psychiatric unit
A New Brunswick mother believes an ongoing coroner’s inquest examining how her daughter was able to take her own life within a hospital’s psychiatric unit is proceeding toward useful recommendations.
Northern Ontario
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
17 wild horses shot dead near Kamloops, B.C., in 'disheartening' act: RCMP
Authorities in British Columbia are investigating after 17 wild horses were shot in what Mounties are calling a "disheartening act."
-
Sudbury police arrest man wanted for intimate partner violence
A month after asking the public for help finding 46-year-old Brent Liefers, who was wanted on six outstanding warrants, Sudbury police say he has been arrested.
Kitchener
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
U.S. bank failure treated as ‘extinction event’ in Waterloo Region tech sector
The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the U.S. led to a weekend of crisis management in Waterloo Region as roughly 10 per cent of tech start-ups in Canada faced a cash crunch following the bank’s collapse.
-
16-year-old driver stopped going 166km/h on Highway 8 in Kitchener: OPP
A 16-year-old driver with a G2 licence has been charged with stunt driving after being stopped on Highway 8 and Fairview Road in Kitchener, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).