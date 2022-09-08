Sask. leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to announce an affordability-focused plan that includes new details about the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, sources confirm to CTV News. While the announcement was scheduled to happen on Thursday, it has been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II's death.

  • Historic property destroyed by fire in Cumberland, B.C.

    Fire crews had their hands full during a chaotic fire scene at a community park in Cumberland Thursday night. The blaze resulted in a destroyed barn, a handful of torched vehicles, a heavily damaged house and several scorched trees.

    Crews were called to the Perseverance Creek Historic Park at 6:33 p.m. Thursday for a brush fire, which was upgraded to a structure fire. (CTV News)

  • Victoria councillor Ben Isitt running for re-election

    Well-known Victoria city councillor Ben Isitt has announced he's hoping to get a seat at the council table again this upcoming municipal election. Isitt announced his plans to run for city council on Wednesday. He's the only current councillor to announce their run for re-election to date.

