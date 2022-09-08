Sask. leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke on Thursday, reactions poured in from Saskatchewan leaders and dignitaries on social media.

Canada’s head of state and longest reigning monarch in British history was 96-years-old and had just celebrated her platinum jubilee.

Russ Mirasty, Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, said in a statement that while the loss of Queen Elizabeth II will be mourned, Canada must also remember her extraordinary contributions.

“The world has lost a remarkable individual. Through a life devoted to duty, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II exemplified integrity, humility, inner strength and outward grace. She was a constant in a changing world,” Mirasty said in the statement.

Mirasty said the Queen respected tradition but embraced change and was committed to reconciliation.

“[She] acknowledged the painful history that Indigenous peoples endured in residential schools in Canada, as well as the work that remains to heal and to continue to build an inclusive society,” read the statement.

Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty regrets to confirm the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, Queen of Canada for over 70 years.

On behalf of all of Saskatchewan, sincere condolences are extended to His Majesty The King and all members of the Royal Family. — Government of Saskatchewan (@SKGov) September 8, 2022

Premier Scott Moe said that he was deeply saddened by the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and said her reign spanned an incredible part of history, in a statement.

“Even more enduring was the dedication, dignity and grace with which she served as Queen of Canada and the Commonwealth,” he said in the statement.

Her first visit to the province was as Princess Elizabeth in 1951 and then as Queen in 1959, 1973, 1978, 1987 and 2005.

“She visited many parts of our province, meeting with people from all walks of life, including continuing the special relationship between the Crown and Indigenous Peoples,” Moe said in the statement.

In the statement, Moe said Flags at the legislature will remain at half-mast in remembrance of the victims of the recent attacks and will be raised when His Majesty's Accession is proclaimed. They will be lowered again until the day of the Queen’s funeral service.

I was saddened to receive the news of Her Late Majesty’s passing today, read my statement below: pic.twitter.com/I2qMiNwUuX — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) September 8, 2022

Former premier Brad Wall tweeted a photo from 2011 when he met Queen Elizabeth II, having recalled a spirited discussion on the economy and current affairs.

What an honour to meet the Queen in 2011.I had no idea what to expect.Certainly not a spirited and detailed discussion of Sk’s economy & current affairs.That she must have taken the time to get that up to date- to that level detail for such a meeting floored me then..amazes still https://t.co/xMOarjfHF6 pic.twitter.com/Xg246H0FHi — Brad Wall (@BradWall306) September 8, 2022

Ralph Goodale, former Regina MP and current Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, posted a photo of the scene in London’s Trafalgar Square on Thursday afternoon.

This was the scene In London’s Trafalgar Square this afternoon - a solid foundation, a turbulent sky and a crowning rainbow. pic.twitter.com/eVXwDdrkR9 — Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) September 8, 2022 On behalf of all Canadians in the United Kingdom and with a heavy heart, I send my deepest condolences to the @RoyalFamily following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was an inspiration, her commitment to Canada unwavering. May she rest in everlasting peace. pic.twitter.com/ZPMyd2bM5O — Ralph Goodale (@RalphGoodale) September 8, 2022

Former Regina Mayor Pat Fiacco tweeted a photo from the Queen’s visit for the Saskatchewan Centennial in 2005.

Rest In Peace Your Majesty! pic.twitter.com/ploFRBb4Jr — Pat Fiacco (@PatLFiacco) September 8, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Queen’s service will always remain an important part of Canada’s history.

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

More details to come...