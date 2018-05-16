The Saskatchewan government did not sign on to the national carbon tax -- but it still hopes to get some federal funding.

The province submitted 11 projects to the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Fund before the May 14 deadline. The fund includes $62 million of federal funding earmarked for Saskatchewan, but only if the province signs the Pan-Canadian framework on clean growth and climate change.

The 11 projects total more than $200 million, and are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 188 million tonnes.

Saskatchewan has not signed the agreement because it includes a national carbon tax, but the province hopes the federal government will change its mind.

"We certainly believe that they are very worthwhile projects,” said Environment Minister Dustin Duncan. “If this is really about reducing emissions, then there really isn't a reason why the federal government should deny Saskatchewan these dollars."

"We don't want to see a Trudeau government implemented carbon tax. So, the clock is ticking for this government to get its work done,” said environment critic David Forbes.

The province says it doesn’t have a timeline for the projects, but that it is committed to tangible greenhouse gas reduction.