Sask. man appears as contestant on 'The Price is Right'
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 12:51PM CST Last Updated Monday, January 20, 2020 12:59PM CST
Jamie Scissions and his wife Mallory appeared on the Price is Right on Jan. 20. (Supplied: The Scissions')
REGINA -- A Regina man was chosen to appear on The Price is Right, and he didn’t leave empty handed.
Jamie Scissons recently moved to Regina from Saskatoon. He and his wife Mallory travelled to Los Angeles in December to participate in the episode.
Scissons made it all the way to the final showdown but lost against the other contestant.
The couple won a drone and a six night stay in Miami to the Rolling Loud Festival.