Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered

A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.

In an email to CTV News, Rebecca Fee said Saskatchewan Blue Cross has now agreed to cover her grandfather Louis Lamothe's hospital bills and the expense of his medical flight home to Regina — costs which ran into the hundreds of thousands.

Lamothe suffered his stroke in early February in Yuma, Az. where he spends winters with his wife.

Fee said that Saskatchewan Blue Cross did not explain why it was reversing its decision but said the family was extremely relieved to receive the news.

“They are covering the medical flight and hospital bills, not any hotels, meals or travel expenses, but we are extremely relieved,” Fee said.

Fee said Blue Cross wanted Lamothe to sign the paperwork himself but he is still unable to do so, so now the family is compiling paperwork.

“We will need to find power-of-attorney paperwork and will be doing another full day of correspondence, but every second is worth it,” Fee said.

According to Fee, there are 54 pages from the insurance company for the family to review and return, but Fee said she has it in writing that once the paperwork is complete they are confident the claim will be approved.

Fee said her grandfather is in stable condition but that he still has a feeding tube inserted and remains completely paralyzed on his left side.

He is being cared for at Regina General Hospital, where he was transferred after his family managed to cobble together $56,000 to cover the cost of a medical transport flight

She added that her grandfather has said a few words and is now eating ice chips but is still unable to put a full sentence together.

Fee had started a GoFundMe page to help the family cover the staggering medical debt it was facing.

The family has informed donors it now intends to use the money to cover flights and travel expenses for Lamothe’s wife as well as potential modifications to the couple’s home or mobility devices Lamothe may require.

"Anything to make them both more comfortable, (we also) offered money back if anyone wanted it,” Fee said.