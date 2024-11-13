Sask. NDP leader announces party's shadow cabinet, includes all 27 elected members

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck named a shadow cabinet on Wednesday that includes all 27 elected members of the party.

The announcement comes after an Oct. 28 provincial election that saw the NDP more than double its seat total in the legislature – which included a sweep of constituencies in Regina and winning all but one in Saskatoon.

Beck’s shadow cabinet will consist of corresponding critics to each member of Premier Scott Moe’s cabinet that was named on Nov. 7. It was the first time since 2007 that all chosen ministers were new to their portfolio.

On top of serving as opposition leader, Beck will also serve as the shadow minister of agriculture and rural affairs, intergovernmental affairs and executive council.

“I grew up in rural Saskatchewan. My parents and family still live in rural Saskatchewan. Our province has always punched above our weight when we lean on each other. It’s that message of unity and focusing on the priorities of the people who call Saskatchewan home that we’ll be bringing to all four corners of this great province,” Beck said in a news release.

The rest of the shadow cabinet will be as follows:

Brent Blakley as Shadow Minister of Social Services

Bhajan Brar as Shadow Minister of Innovation Saskatchewan, the Provincial Capital Commission

Kim Breckner as Shadow Minister of Trade and Export Development, Saskatchewan Research Council

Noor Burki as Shadow Minister of Immigration and Career Training

April ChiefCalf as Shadow Minister of Housing

Jared Clarke as Shadow Minister of Municipal Affairs, Environment

Meara Conway as Shadow Minister of Rural and Remote Health, Ethics and Democracy

Hugh Gordon as Shadow Minister of Highways and Infrastructure, SGI

Tajinder Grewal as Shadow Minister of Advanced Education

Sally Housser as Shadow Minister of Energy and Resources, SaskEnergy

Keith Jorgenson as Shadow Minister of Seniors

Leroy Laliberte as Shadow Minister of First Nations and Métis Relations

Matt Love as Shadow Minister of Education

Don McBean as Shadow Minister of Tourism, Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, SaskGaming

Jordan McPhail as Shadow Minister of Northern Affairs, Forestry, SaskTel

Vicki Mowat as Shadow Minister of Health

Betty Nippi-Albright as Shadow Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

Joan Pratchler as Shadow Minister of Childcare and Early Learning

Erika Ritchie as Shadow Minister of Crown Investments Corporation, SaskWater, the Water Security Agency, SaskBuilds and Procurement

Jacqueline Roy as Shadow Minister of Human Rights, Francophone Affairs

Nicole Sarauer as Shadow Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety

Brittney Senger as Shadow Minister of Status of Women, Disabilities and Community-Based Organizations

Nathaniel Teed as Shadow Minister of Labour

Darcy Warrington as Shadow Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport

Trent Wotherspoon as Shadow Minister of Finance, Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation, Deputy Shadow Minister of Agriculture

Aleana Young as Shadow Minister of Jobs and Economy, SaskPower

Beck said she is confident every single member of her shadow cabinet is excited about the opportunity to push for change in the province.

“Saskatchewan is a great province. We shouldn't be ranked last place in Canada on healthcare and education. Hardworking families shouldn’t be living paycheque to paycheque,” Beck said in the release.

After a final count of votes was done on Nov. 9, the Sask. Party still claimed it’s fifth straight majority government with 34 seats. With the gains made the NDP now have 27 spots in the legislature, up from 14 at the dissolution of the 29th Saskatchewan Legislature in October.