    • Sask NDP touring Yorkton area with plans to end rural ER disruptions

    An emergency room sign in Regina can be seen in this file photo.
    The Saskatchewan New Democrats are touring the Parkland region, vowing to end rural emergency room disruptions if they form government this fall.

    NDP candidate for Regina Douglas Park, Nicole Sarauer, announced she’d be travelling to Yorkton, Melville, Fort Qu’Appelle, and Broadview over the course of two days to speak with residents affected by disruptions to their healthcare.

    “You can’t schedule an emergency. Saskatchewan deserves better. That’s what I’m fighting for. That’s what Carla Beck is fighting for. And that’s what the people of this province are asking for,” Sarauer said in a statement sent to CTV News.

    “That is why we have a plan to invest in healthcare to recruit, train, and retain more health care workers.”

    The party has vowed to invest $1.1 billion to recruit, train and retain frontline healthcare workers. As opposition, the Saskatchewan NDP repeatedly highlighted disruptions to rural emergency rooms, going as far to share leaked memos and the results of Freedom of Information requests.

    The Saskatchewan Party has defended its Health and Human Resources plan – with it boasting that $300 million has been put toward the program since its formation in 2022.

    --More to come…

