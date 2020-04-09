REGINA -- The first public offering of Crown oil and gas rights for the 2020-21 fiscal year made $1.7 million in revenue.

The majority of funds were generated in the Lloydminster and Kindersley areas.

The Lloydminster area saw $848,629.60 for 19 parcels for a total of 2,169.132 hectares.

The Kindersley area saw $731,624.20 for 43 leases totalling 11,063.984 hectares.

The next public offering will take place in June