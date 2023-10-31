REGINA
    • Sask. opens 89 renovated low-income housing units in Regina

    On Monday, the province announced the opening of 89 newly renovated low-income housing units in Regina.

    Gene Makowsky, the minister responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, Dan Vandal, the minister responsible for PrairiesCan and CanNor, as well as representatives from the Regina Housing Authority officially welcomed tenants into their newly renovated homes.

    "We recognize that safe and affordable housing contributes to the health and well-being of people in our province," Makowsky said in a news release.

    A combined investment of $12.5 million from both the federal and provincial governments went towards rejuvenating the social housing units, which now have new kitchens, bathrooms, furnaces, and appliances.

    The units are two and three bedrooms and were originally built in 1958.

    -With files from Wayne Mantyka

