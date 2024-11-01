Sask. Party begins fifth term as majority with a smaller caucus full of new faces
A newly elected Saskatchewan Party government got back to work on Thursday, with returning and new government members meeting for the first time.
One of the first orders of business for the government about to begin its fifth term as a majority was plans for the upcoming fall sitting at the Saskatchewan Legislature.
This term it will be a much smaller Sask. Party caucus with 34 seats and the possibility of one more that is still to be decided. After the 2020 election the Sask. Party held 48 seats, meaning a decrease of at least 13.
Around half of the MLAs will also be new to the job. Premier designate Scott Moe posted photos online Thursday and said once again Saskatchewan people voted for a strong economy and bright future while many others voted for change.
Moe promised to deliver both, one of his longtime colleagues Jim Reiter, admitted there are some mixed feelings after losing so many people to resignations or the result of the NDP winning all but two seats in Regina and Saskatoon.
“Obviously a bit of mixed feelings because we lost some really good people, but this is our fifth majority government. We’ve got a bunch of new people that are full of enthusiasm and talented and they excited and we are all excited to get back to work,” Reiter said.
NDP Leader Carla Beck also arrived at her office with a suitcase in tow following the 28 day campaign.
Beck said the party is excited to be a much larger opposition than years past.
“I think there is still a lot of adrenaline from the campaign but we are excited to take on the work that’s in front of us now as a much larger opposition. There’s still a bit of an adjustment to post campaign life I think,” Beck said.
The newly re-elected government tabled its first report Thursday, the annual disclosure of salaries paid to civil servants and Crown corporation employees. Crown executives were among the highest paid in 2023.
Retiring SaskTel president Doug Burnett topped the list at nearly $600,000, which included holiday pay owing. His replacement earned $494,000.
The presidents of Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) and SaskPower were in a similar pay range, while the heads of SaskEnergy and the Crown Investment Corporation made slightly less.
There will be a brief fall sitting of the legislature which will allow the Sask. Party government to begin implementing some of its campaign promises. That could include Scott Moe’s pledge of a school changeroom policy that he said would be the party’s first order of business.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than half of human trafficking incidents in Canada remain unsolved
More than half of human trafficking incidents remained unsolved in Canada by police as the number of incidents increased over the past decade, according to new data released Friday.
Human remains found in Markham, Ont. in 1980 belonged to prison escapee: police
More than 44 years after human remains were found in a rural area of Markham, Ont., police are revealing that the deceased was an inmate who had escaped prison just a month before his body was found.
WATCH 'It's mind-boggling': Drought reveals U.S. town submerged in the 1940s
Hundreds of people are flocking to see a rare site in Pennsylvania: remnants of a historic town that is usually underwater.
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
Those typing monkeys will never produce Shakespeare's works, mathematicians say
Talented though they may be, monkeys will never type out the complete works of William Shakespeare, or even a short book, a new study suggests.
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
'I couldn't stay home': Canadian with no prior military training joins Ukrainian forces
In the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Adam Oake, a Canadian with no prior military training, sold all of his Toronto Maple Leafs memorabilia to buy a plane ticket.
Children's doctors reporting unusual increase in walking pneumonia cases in Canada
Children's hospitals across the country are seeing an unusual increase in the number of serious and more complicated cases of walking pneumonia affecting much younger patients, according to medical experts.
Video falsely depicting voter fraud in Georgia linked to 'Russian influence actors,' U.S. officials say
A video that purports to show election fraud in Georgia by a man who claims to be from Haiti is fake and the work of "Russian influence actors," U.S. intelligence officials said Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'I don't get any of it': Sask. man calls for changes to how victims of workplace injuries get compensated
SaskPower has been ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for violating workplace safety rules, but the victim won't receive any of the money.
-
Sask. Party begins fifth term as majority with a smaller caucus full of new faces
A newly elected Saskatchewan Party government got back to work on Thursday, with returning and new government members meeting for the first time.
-
Federal carbon tax relief will continue for Sask. electric heat users
Those who heat their homes with electricity in Saskatchewan will continue to see a 60 per cent reduction on their federal carbon tax charge, according to SaskPower.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP identify infant human remains, asking public for help with investigation
Manitoba RCMP are looking for more information after the remains of an infant were identified.
-
Cost to open Portage and Main rises $8M
The cost to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians is rising.
-
Former Manitoba hockey coach pleads guilty to sexually assaulting, luring teen player
A former Manitoba hockey coach has pleaded guilty to luring and sexually assaulting a teenage player.
Edmonton
-
Police warn public not to approach Wetaskiwin stabbing suspect
Police have issued a warrant for a man in connection with a stabbing in Wetaskiwin earlier this week.
-
Bradley Barton's sentence upheld by appeals court in 2011 death of Cindy Gladue
An appeal has been denied to extend the sentence of an Ontario trucker who killed a woman in his Edmonton hotel room in 2011.
-
UCP faithful set to vote on Danielle Smith, bathroom bans and pollutant classification at AGM
A Danielle Smith leadership vote and policy surrounding gender and net-zero emissions targets will take centre stage when the United Conservative Party Annual General Meeting (AGM) gets underway Friday.
Calgary
-
19 cars off the track following train derailment near Beiseker, Alta.
A CN train derailed near Beiseker, Alta., on Friday morning.
-
More dogs seized from Calgary man under court order prohibiting him from pet ownership
A Calgary man has been charged after being found in violation of a court order that prohibits him from owning animals for 15 years. Previously, Denis Bagaric's three dogs were found to be responsible for the fatal mauling of his 86-year-old next-door neighbour Betty Ann Williams in 2022.
-
Calgary's October home sales flat over 2023 but supply for lower-priced homes lagging
The Calgary Real Estate Board says October home sales were mostly flat compared with last year's levels, but remained around one-quarter higher than long-term trends for the month.
Lethbridge
-
Pronghorns athletic program brings back safe ride program with a new name
The University of Lethbridge Pronghorn Athletics Annual Safe Ride Home campaign is making a return this year, but with a new name.
-
Lethbridge Hurricanes near the top of the eastern conference a month into the season
A three goal outburst in the first period of Wednesday night’s game against the Swift Current Broncos was all the Hurricanes need on their way to 3-1 win at home against the Swift Current Broncos.
-
Lethbridge bar patron sustains life-threatening injuries after guard allegedly punches him in the face
A 27-year-old security guard has been charged after an incident where a bar patron sustained life-threatening injuries.
Toronto
-
Auto theft probe leads to arrest of 59 suspects, recovery of more than 300 stolen vehicles: Toronto police
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
-
Drake shoots new music video for 'No Face' in Toronto mall
Drake has released a new music video for his track 'No Face,' and Scarborough residents will likely know exactly where it was filmed.
-
Human remains found in Markham, Ont. in 1980 belonged to prison escapee: police
More than 44 years after human remains were found in a rural area of Markham, Ont., police are revealing that the deceased was an inmate who had escaped prison just a month before his body was found.
Ottawa
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE NCC lowered ice thickness standard to push Rideau Canal Skateway open in February
Internal documents show the National Capital Commission struggled to maintain the ice on the Rideau Canal Skateway last winter and took what it called a 'manageable risk' to lower their standards for what qualifies as thick enough ice in order to squeeze a few more skating days into the season.
-
Legion headquarters in downtown Ottawa for sale at $2.999 million
The Royal Canadian Legion's Montgomery Branch in downtown Ottawa is for sale, 60 years after the Legion opened the renovated headquarters. The listing on Realtor.ca shows Branch 351 on Kent Street is for sale at $2.999 million.
-
Charges dropped against woman who pulled woman's hijab at Israeli flag raising protest
The Crown has dropped charges against a woman who was filmed pulling another woman's hijab down during a protest at Ottawa City Hall.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman loses in final round of Jeopardy! after her 'boneheaded wager'
Alicia Buffa, a translator for the McGill University Health Centre, was moments away from winning Thursday’s Jeopardy! and taking home $24,000 – but a last wager lost her the game.
-
Public transit troubles: Service interrupted on Metro's green line, REM back to normal
Public transit users in Montreal were faced with service disruptions on two fronts on Friday as part of the REM and the green line on the Metro were shut down.
-
Supreme Court sued over its refusal to translate decisions before 1970 into French
A Quebec civil rights group is suing the office of the registrar of the Supreme Court of Canada because of the high court's refusal to translate its historic decisions into French.
Vancouver
-
Deer kills dog in backyard near Victoria, prompting warning from police
Police on southern Vancouver Island are issuing a warning about the dangers of deer rutting season after a dog was gored to death by a buck earlier this week.
-
Snow falls on B.C. Interior highways
As October gives way to November, snow is falling on highways in the B.C. Interior, prompting reminders to drive safely in winter conditions.
-
Looming B.C. port lockout and strike threatens billions in trade amid holiday shopping season
Concerns are growing about British Columbia’s local economy as the possibility of another province-wide labour disruption at ports looms.
Vancouver Island
-
Deer kills dog in backyard near Victoria, prompting warning from police
Police on southern Vancouver Island are issuing a warning about the dangers of deer rutting season after a dog was gored to death by a buck earlier this week.
-
Looming B.C. port lockout and strike threatens billions in trade amid holiday shopping season
Concerns are growing about British Columbia’s local economy as the possibility of another province-wide labour disruption at ports looms.
-
B.C. trans basketball player speaks out about verbal, physical mistreatment
A university basketball star on Vancouver Island is speaking out about the treatment she's received as a transgender athlete.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
London
-
London man arrested in Niagara-area child abuse investigation, police seek more victims
Since August 2023, detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Service have been investigating an allegation of sexual assault by a man against a 15-year-old girl.
-
Suspect arrested in hate-motivated assault in London
As reported on Tuesday, police said a man was with his family in a park near King Street and Thames Street, when an unknown man approached. According to officers, the suspect allegedly made derogatory comments towards the victim, before reportedly assaulting him.
-
Assault with pipe in St. Thomas, suspect at large
According to police, the victim was walking to work on Redan Street around 5 a.m. Thursday when he assaulted.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr representing himself at second degree murder trial
Erick Buhr, the man accused of killing his grandmother, Viola Erb, is now representing himself at his second degree murder trial.
-
Fireworks display causes concern in Breslau
Waterloo Regional Police are putting out a stern reminder about fireworks safety after a concerning display in Breslau.
-
Man stabbed in the neck during fight in downtown Guelph
A Guelph man is facing assault charges after a stabbing in downtown Guelph.
Northern Ontario
-
Two arrested for attempted murder after shooting at Sudbury grocery store
Two males, including one young offender, were arrested Thursday evening after a shooting at a grocery store on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury.
-
Sudbury sentencing hearing hears letter from mother of man who murdered three people
The mother of triple murderer Liam Stinson said her son has tried to be a good father to his children despite being in jail in Sudbury.
-
OPP investigating after razor found in northern Ont. child's Halloween candy
Police in northern Ontario say a razor blade was found in a child's candy on Halloween night.
Atlantic
-
'Stand by your sons, daughters': New Brunswick woman named national Silver Cross Mother
Maureen Anderson, who lost both her sons to their overseas service in the Canadian Armed Forces, has been named this year's national Silver Cross Mother.
-
Gas leak contained in north end Halifax
Police are warning the public about a gas leak in the north end of Halifax Friday afternoon.
-
19-person N.B. cabinet announced ahead of Saturday’s swearing-in
A 19-person cabinet has been announced in New Brunswick, the day before Saturday’s swearing-in for the premier and ministers.
N.L.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.