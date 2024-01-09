Sask. performer Mayson Sonntag taking over Calgary one 'step' at a time

Some Regina talent has made its way to Calgary as Mayson Sonntag is starring in Stage West’s production of “Step by Step” – a show featuring the evolution of the world’s greatest boy bands.

“Getting to perform these songs for people who witness these bands live or grew up cherishing this music … and then getting to sing it to them is such an incredible experience,” Sonntag told CTV News.

The Regina performer has been making quite the name for himself with various gigs across Canada, most recently in the CoComelon Live tour.

Now he’s diving into the history and influence of boy bands.

“There’s just something about hearing a bunch of guys sing really high and in tune while doing some cool dance moves right?” Sonntag said. “I don’t know if I could put my finger on exactly what it is – but it is a powerful experience. There’s not a whole lot of opportunities where you hear a bunch of men sing together.”

While he’s travelled around Canada pursuing his career, Sonntag has quite the fan club back home in Regina.

“I just could not possibly be prouder, he’s star material in the making,” said Robert Ursan, who taught and directed Sonntag in dozens of “Do it with Class” performances.

“Mayson has always been an extraordinary young man. I’ve known him since he was eight years old, he came to ‘Do It With Class’ and ended up instantly charming all of us.”

Sonntag says he’s grateful for all the opportunities he’s had so far.

“I feel very lucky to be able to perform in Canada and do work that is seen by my family and people I respect,” he explained.

“I think that the arts are incredibly important and to see some of these young people go on and succeed in the arts is the most thrilling thing for me,” Ursan added.

Step by Step will be running until Feb. 4, at Stage West in Calgary, Alta.